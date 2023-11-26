Latest

A Palestinian Liberal Democratic Movement Could Be Powerful but Inconvenient
Israel
Nov. 26, 2023
There have been many Palestinian movements with many different political leanings but they all sought to end Israeli occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state.
By Mark N. Katz
Zelensky Announces Evacuation of 89 Ukrainian Citizens From Gaza
Ukraine
Nov. 10, 2023
Hundreds more Ukrainians are awaiting assistance, as the Foreign Affairs Ministry proceeds in alphabetical order. “We continue to work a very painstaking and delicate process,” says Zelensky.
By Kyiv Post
Israel's Ayatollahs
Israel
Nov. 9, 2023
Politics are complicated, but Israel’s current catastrophe isn’t just about politics.
By Diane Francis