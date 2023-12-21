Latest
UN
Jan. 26, 16:05
South Africa accused Israel of "genocidal" acts that were intended to cause the "destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group."
Israel
Jan. 26, 08:50
South Africa brought the case against Israel because both countries have signed the UN Genocide Convention, drawn up in 1948 as the world vowed “never again” after the Holocaust.
Iran
Jan. 20, 15:24
In recent weeks, Israel was accused of intensifying strikes on senior Iranian and allied figures in Syria and Lebanon -- Hamas backers -- raising fears the Gaza conflict could expand.
Ukraine
Jan. 17, 13:56
The US Administration’s $110 billion request to provide further assistance to Ukraine, Israel and strengthen US border controls, has been held up by a dispute with Republican representatives.
US
Jan. 12, 11:26
Why the Westcannot afford to stand back from the Israel-Hammas war and be accused of double standards over Gaza.
Israel
Jan. 11, 14:49
Top lawyer for South Africa Adila Hassim said Israel’s bombing campaign aimed at the “destruction of Palestinian life” and had pushed Palestinians “to the brink of famine”.
UN
Jan. 9, 08:22
Johann Soufi, a lawyer and international justice expert, said there would be an "extremely significant symbolic impact" if the court ruled against Israel.
US
Jan. 6, 10:55
US top diplomat begins delicate round of talks with Turkey, Greece and Israel.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 1, 11:18
Fireworks illuminated skies over Paris, Rio and Sydney to celebrate the entry to 2024, while rockets and strikes marked the year's earliest hours in Israel, Gaza and Ukraine.
Russia
Dec. 21, 2023
Israel forced to see Russia for what it really is - a fickle former friend.
Hungary
Dec. 12, 2023
Hungary’s leader has repeatedly been accused of flirting with anti-Semitism and his government has run poster campaigns targeting George Soros and his son Alex.
Ukraine
Nov. 29, 2023
An adviser to some of Israel’s biggest names, Senia Waldberg explains why Israel and Ukraine are on the same page – but why a Zelensky visit will not happen.
Ukraine
Nov. 26, 2023
European Council President Charles Michel Elaborates EU’s Policy Towards Ukraine and Israel-Palestinian Conflict
The EU will support Ukraine for as long as it takes and supports two-state solution to end Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel
Nov. 26, 2023
There have been many Palestinian movements with many different political leanings but they all sought to end Israeli occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state.
France
Nov. 22, 2023
Russia’s notorious “Doppelgänger bots” use their skills to imitate genuine internet users to target Western audiences with carefully crafted, insidious, anti-Semitic threats.
Ukraine
Nov. 18, 2023
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Fransisco highlights division over Gaza and Russia's war against Ukraine.