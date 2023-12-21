Latest

Israel Must Prevent Genocidal Acts in Gaza: UN court
Jan. 26, 16:05
South Africa accused Israel of "genocidal" acts that were intended to cause the "destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group."
By AFP
South Africa’s Genocide Case Against Israel Explained
Jan. 26, 08:50
South Africa brought the case against Israel because both countries have signed the UN Genocide Convention, drawn up in 1948 as the world vowed “never again” after the Holocaust.
By AFP
Iran Says Israel Raid on Damascus Kills Guards' Syria Spy Chief, Among Others
Jan. 20, 15:24
In recent weeks, Israel was accused of intensifying strikes on senior Iranian and allied figures in Syria and Lebanon -- Hamas backers -- raising fears the Gaza conflict could expand.
By AFP
Biden to Hold Talks with Congressional Leaders on Aid for Ukraine and Israel
Jan. 17, 13:56
The US Administration’s $110 billion request to provide further assistance to Ukraine, Israel and strengthen US border controls, has been held up by a dispute with Republican representatives.
By Kyiv Post
US Policy is Adrift in the Middle East
Jan. 12, 11:26
OPINION: US Policy is Adrift in the Middle East
Why the Westcannot afford to stand back from the Israel-Hammas war and be accused of double standards over Gaza.
By Timothy Ash
Israel Accused at UN Court of Gaza ‘Genocide’
Jan. 11, 14:49
Top lawyer for South Africa Adila Hassim said Israel’s bombing campaign aimed at the “destruction of Palestinian life” and had pushed Palestinians “to the brink of famine”.
By AFP
Israel Faces Gaza 'Genocide' Case at Top UN Court
Jan. 9, 08:22
Johann Soufi, a lawyer and international justice expert, said there would be an "extremely significant symbolic impact" if the court ruled against Israel.
By AFP
Blinken Tackles Gaza, NATO Expansion with Turkey's Erdogan
Jan. 6, 10:55
US top diplomat begins delicate round of talks with Turkey, Greece and Israel.
By AFP
Fireworks, Weapons Light Up Skies as World Enters 2024
Jan. 1, 11:18
Fireworks illuminated skies over Paris, Rio and Sydney to celebrate the entry to 2024, while rockets and strikes marked the year's earliest hours in Israel, Gaza and Ukraine.
By AFP
Russian-Israeli Relations Crumble Over Gaza War: Analysts
Dec. 21, 2023
Israel forced to see Russia for what it really is - a fickle former friend.
By AFP
Fleeing Israel Too, Ukrainian Jews Seek Refuge in Hungary
Dec. 12, 2023
Hungary’s leader has repeatedly been accused of flirting with anti-Semitism and his government has run poster campaigns targeting George Soros and his son Alex.
By AFP
Zelensky Not Going to Israel Not a Bad Thing - Israeli Political Adviser EXCLUSIVE
Nov. 29, 2023
Zelensky Not Going to Israel Not a Bad Thing - Israeli Political Adviser
An adviser to some of Israel’s biggest names, Senia Waldberg explains why Israel and Ukraine are on the same page – but why a Zelensky visit will not happen.
By Jason Jay Smart
European Council President Charles Michel Elaborates EU’s Policy Towards Ukraine and Israel-Palestinian Conflict
Nov. 26, 2023
The EU will support Ukraine for as long as it takes and supports two-state solution to end Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
By Kyiv Post
A Palestinian Liberal Democratic Movement Could Be Powerful but Inconvenient
Nov. 26, 2023
OPINION: A Palestinian Liberal Democratic Movement Could Be Powerful but Inconvenient
There have been many Palestinian movements with many different political leanings but they all sought to end Israeli occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state.
By Mark N. Katz
Russian Propaganda Campaign Exploits War in Gaza to Intimidate Jews in Europe
Nov. 22, 2023
Russia’s notorious “Doppelgänger bots” use their skills to imitate genuine internet users to target Western audiences with carefully crafted, insidious, anti-Semitic threats.
By Kyiv Post
APEC rows on Gaza, Ukraine
Nov. 18, 2023
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Fransisco highlights division over Gaza and Russia's war against Ukraine.
By AFP