Latest
Ukraine
Oct. 11, 2023
Though they were not named, sources in the DBR told Kyiv Post the two men are Vyacheslav Shapovalov and Bohdan Khmelnytsky.
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Sep. 14, 2023
With over 40,000 women now serving on or near the front lines in Ukraine, the need for uniforms tailored for the female frame has been addressed. Now attention turns to their body armor.
Zelensky
Sep. 5, 2023
Oleksiy Reznikov had been at the helm of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense for nearly two years, taking office in November 2021. Zelensky says “new approaches" are needed, 550 days into full-scale war.
Ukraine
Sep. 4, 2023
Oleksiy Reznikov has promised to help his replacement with “information, opinions and my numerous contacts” among Ukraine's international partners if requested.
Zelensky
Sep. 4, 2023
Oleksiy Reznikov is out and Rustem Umerov is in as Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense battles with yet another corruption scandal and the counteroffensive.
Corruption
Aug. 31, 2023
Oleksiy Reznikov finds himself in a precarious position for the second time this year, this time in the wake of a scandal involving the purchase of military jackets from Turkey.
Ukraine
Aug. 29, 2023
A report by Der Spiegel titled “All the Evidence Points to Kyiv” alleges Baltic Sea pipeline attacks were carried out on the orders of Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny.
Counteroffensive
Jul. 25, 2023
According to recent comments from Kyiv officials, Ukraine has shifted its tactics to focus more on taking out large numbers of Russian troops rather than gaining land.