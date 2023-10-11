Latest

Two Former Defense Officials Held Over 'Embezzlement' Already Suspects in Other Cases
Ukraine
Oct. 11, 2023
Two Former Defense Officials Held Over ‘Embezzlement’ Already Suspects in Other Cases
Though they were not named, sources in the DBR told Kyiv Post the two men are Vyacheslav Shapovalov and Bohdan Khmelnytsky.
By Maryna Shashkova
Bullet Proof Vest Placed on Kyiv Statue Focuses Attention on Women Fighters
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Sep. 14, 2023
Bullet Proof Vest Placed on Kyiv Statue Focuses Attention on Women Fighters
With over 40,000 women now serving on or near the front lines in Ukraine, the need for uniforms tailored for the female frame has been addressed. Now attention turns to their body armor.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine's Defense Minister Reznikov Officially Resigns
Zelensky
Sep. 5, 2023
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Reznikov Officially Resigns
Oleksiy Reznikov had been at the helm of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense for nearly two years, taking office in November 2021. Zelensky says “new approaches" are needed, 550 days into full-scale war.
By Kyiv Post
What Oleksiy Reznikov Plans to Do Next – 'It's Time to Write Some New Pages in My Life's Book'
Ukraine
Sep. 4, 2023
What Oleksiy Reznikov Plans to Do Next – ‘It’s Time to Write Some New Pages in My Life’s Book’
Oleksiy Reznikov has promised to help his replacement with “information, opinions and my numerous contacts” among Ukraine's international partners if requested.
By Maryna Shashkova
Defense Minister Reznikov Ousted, Zelensky Calls for 'New Approaches'
Zelensky
Sep. 4, 2023
Defense Minister Reznikov Ousted, Zelensky Calls for ‘New Approaches’
Oleksiy Reznikov is out and Rustem Umerov is in as Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense battles with yet another corruption scandal and the counteroffensive.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Defense Minister's Future in Doubt Once Again, Zelensky Mulling Replacement
Corruption
Aug. 31, 2023
Ukraine Defense Minister’s Future in Doubt Once Again, Zelensky Mulling Replacement
Oleksiy Reznikov finds himself in a precarious position for the second time this year, this time in the wake of a scandal involving the purchase of military jackets from Turkey.
By Maryna Shashkova
'It's Delusional' – Reznikov Slams German Media Report Pinning Nord Stream Attack on Ukraine
Ukraine
Aug. 29, 2023
‘It’s Delusional’ – Reznikov Slams German Media Report Pinning Nord Stream Attack on Ukraine
A report by Der Spiegel titled “All the Evidence Points to Kyiv” alleges Baltic Sea pipeline attacks were carried out on the orders of Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny.
By Maryna Shashkova
EXPLAINED: Reznikov Admits Summer Offensive is 'Behind Schedule,' But is 'Not Worried'
Counteroffensive
Jul. 25, 2023
EXPLAINED: Reznikov Admits Summer Offensive is ‘Behind Schedule,’ But is ‘Not Worried’
According to recent comments from Kyiv officials, Ukraine has shifted its tactics to focus more on taking out large numbers of Russian troops rather than gaining land.
By Kyiv Post