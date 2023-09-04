Oleksiy Reznikov has told Kyiv Post he plans to continue working for the Armed Forces of Ukraine now that he has been replaced as the country’s defense minister.

“The most immediate plans are to start a number of projects to support the defense forces but in the status of an ordinary citizen,” he said on Monday morning, just a few hours after President Zelensky announced he was being removed.

Speaking of his time as defense minister, he added: “This page of my life's book is already written. It's time to turn over and write new pages."

He did not answer questions about a rumored future role as Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK.

As reported by Kyiv Post last week, Reznikov’s political future came into doubt once again, this time in the wake of a scandal involving the purchase of winter jackets for the military.