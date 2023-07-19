Latest
Israel
Jan. 26, 08:50
South Africa brought the case against Israel because both countries have signed the UN Genocide Convention, drawn up in 1948 as the world vowed “never again” after the Holocaust.
Iran
Jan. 3, 17:43
The BRICS bloc members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa welcomed Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates as new full members on Monday.
Putin
Jul. 19, 2023
Putin was formally invited to BRICS summit due to take place in Johannesburg between August 22 and 24, but Pretoria has been under heavy domestic and international pressure not to host him.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 19, 2023
Your news for the morning of Wednesday, July 19 – Day 511 of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.