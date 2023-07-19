Latest

South Africa’s Genocide Case Against Israel Explained
Israel
Jan. 26, 08:50
South Africa’s Genocide Case Against Israel Explained
South Africa brought the case against Israel because both countries have signed the UN Genocide Convention, drawn up in 1948 as the world vowed “never again” after the Holocaust.
By AFP
BRICS Bloc Takes on Five New Members
Iran
Jan. 3, 17:43
BRICS Bloc Takes on Five New Members
The BRICS bloc members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa welcomed Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates as new full members on Monday.
By Kyiv Post
Putin to be Replaced by Lavrov at BRICS Summit in South Africa
Putin
Jul. 19, 2023
Putin to be Replaced by Lavrov at BRICS Summit in South Africa
Putin was formally invited to BRICS summit due to take place in Johannesburg between August 22 and 24, but Pretoria has been under heavy domestic and international pressure not to host him.
By Kyiv Post
Daily Briefing From Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jul. 19, 2023
Daily Briefing From Ukraine
Your news for the morning of Wednesday, July 19 – Day 511 of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post