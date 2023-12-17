Latest

Canada to Sign Security Agreement with Ukraine Soon – Canadian Ambassador
Zelensky
Jan. 16, 16:59
The signing of last week’s bilateral security cooperation agreement between Ukraine and UK has encouraged other G-7 countries to step forward, Canada being the latest.
By Viktoriia Stepanenko
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 16
Canada
Dec. 17, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (UMoD) reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 16 of its Advent calendar.
By Kyiv Post
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15
US
Dec. 16, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 15 of its Advent calendar.
By Kyiv Post
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 10
Canada
Dec. 11, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies on day 10 of its Advent calendar in the run-up to Christmas.
By Kyiv Post
Meeting a Guy Named Nick in Kyiv and What it Meant EXCLUSIVE
US
Nov. 12, 2023
While internationally Ukraine-fatigue is becoming noticeable, there are foreign volunteers fighting against Russia’s despotism, a reminder to everyone of what is at stake for all of us.
By Askold S. Lozynskyj
Are There Really Ukrainian Nazi War Criminals Hiding in Canada?
Canada
Sep. 29, 2023
Canadian scholar and historian of Ukraine during the Soviet era discusses the Kremlin’s “Operation Payback” propaganda campaign accusing Canada and the US of harboring Nazis after World War II.
By Jason Jay Smart
Are There Ukrainian War Criminals in Canada?
Ukraine
Sep. 28, 2023
The fear of “Ukrainian Nazis” infiltrating Canada is not something new – but is there more to the story?
By Jason Jay Smart
Canadian Politician Apologises For Praising Nazi-Linked Veteran During Zelensky Visit
Ukraine
Sep. 25, 2023
The campaign group Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center called the comments about 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka "shocking" and "incredibly disturbing."
By AFP
Zelensky Appeal to Canada Boosts Support
Zelensky
Sep. 23, 2023
Zelensky is clearly aware that military support is not guaranteed, and the Western public has to be repeatedly engaged by a call to fight for freedom.
By David Winch
Ukraine's Zelensky Bolsters War Support in Canada Trip
War in Ukraine
Sep. 23, 2023
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed that he would continue to stand "strongly and unequivocally" with Ukraine.
By AFP
Zelensky Arrives in Canada on Unannounced Visit
Zelensky
Sep. 22, 2023
Canada is home to a large Ukrainian community and Trudeau’s government has pledged firm and lasting support for Ukraine as it battles Russian forces.
By AFP
Invictus Games (IVG) Day 3 – Indoor Rowing Takes Center Stage
Ukraine
Sep. 13, 2023
Ukraine picked up more medals on Day 3 of IVG 23 as more than 100 injured service personnel competed in the indoor rowing competition in Dusseldorf’s Merkur Spiel-Arena.
By Kyiv Post
New Canadian Envoy to Kyiv Boasts Lengthy Relationship with Ukraine
NATO
Sep. 4, 2023
Canada has reinforced its support for and underlined its commitment to Ukraine with the appointment of its new representative who has strong ties with the country.
By David Winch
‘Buckets’ Headline New Australian Aid for Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jun. 26, 2023
Canberra announced a new aid package for Ukraine, but it includes vehicles being retired from Australian military use because of vulnerabilities.
By Pete Shmigel
Canadian Arms for Ukraine Strengthened
Ukraine
Jun. 12, 2023
Canadian PM announced half a billion Canadian dollars’ worth of new military aid for Ukraine on a surprise visit yesterday to Kyiv – and he nudged allies toward NATO membership for Ukraine.
By Pete Shmigel
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Visits Kyiv
Ukraine
Jun. 10, 2023
Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Oleksandr Polishchuk gave Trudeau a container holding shrapnel from a rocket that fell on the Black Sea port city of Odesa.
By AFP