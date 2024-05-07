Tech Summit 2024: Ukrainian IT Companies Adjusting to Wartime

IT companies that have united under a special tax regime "Diia City" gathered in Kyiv on May 3 for Tech Summit 2024. They unveiled Diia City Union – an association that will be used to represent their interests in discussion with the state authorities. Kyiv Post's Olena Hrazhdan attended the event and talked to the former Director of the Ukrainian Startup Fund Pavlo Kartashov about his five years at the Fund. And Kyiv Post's Leo Chiu spoke to Executive Director of the Kharkiv IT Cluster Olha Shapoval about the resilience of Kharkiv’s IT sector in the face of missile attacks in the city.