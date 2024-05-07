Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Ukraine Technology

Tech Summit 2024: Ukrainian IT Companies Adjusting to Wartime

On May 3, IT firms under "Diia City" tax regime met in Kyiv for Tech Summit 2024, introducing Diia City Union to advocate with authorities.

By Leo Chiu, Olena Hrazhdan
May. 7
POPULAR
Ukraine’s Military Claims Crushing Russian Losses in New Kharkiv Offensive
Ukraine’s Military Claims Crushing Russian Losses in New Kharkiv Offensive
Death tolls for Kremlin soldiers this week may have been the bloodiest since the start of the war. Russia’s Defense Minister said gaps in the ranks are manageable and no one needs to be drafted.
By Stefan Korshak
May. 16
Storm Shadow Missiles May Have Hit ‘Secret’ Russian Air Defense Base in Crimea
By Kyiv Post
May. 13
Belbek Airfield Attack Destroyed Fighter Aircraft, Missile Systems and Fuel Dump
By Kyiv Post
May. 16

IT companies that have united under a special tax regime "Diia City" gathered in Kyiv on May 3 for Tech Summit 2024. They unveiled Diia City Union – an association that will be used to represent their interests in discussion with the state authorities. Kyiv Post's Olena Hrazhdan attended the event and talked to the former Director of the Ukrainian Startup Fund Pavlo Kartashov about his five years at the Fund. And Kyiv Post's Leo Chiu spoke to Executive Director of the Kharkiv IT Cluster Olha Shapoval about the resilience of Kharkiv’s IT sector in the face of missile attacks in the city.

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
POPULAR VIDEOS
The Changing Face of Ukraine’s Azov Division Over a Decade of War EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
The Changing Face of Ukraine’s Azov Division Over a Decade of War
By Sergii Kostezh
May. 15
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas War in Ukraine
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 26
American Economist on Why This War Might Be Straw that Breaks Russia’s Empire Dreams EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
American Economist on Why This War Might Be Straw that Breaks Russia’s Empire Dreams
By Jason Jay Smart
Dec. 28, 2022
Ukrainian Refugee Artist Opens Studio in Barcelona Ukraine
Ukrainian Refugee Artist Opens Studio in Barcelona
By Bohdan Nahaylo
May. 12
Read Next
Empowering Change: The Big Meet Contributes to Animal Rescue and Ukrainian Language Education PARTNERSHIP Ukraine
Empowering Change: The Big Meet Contributes to Animal Rescue and Ukrainian Language Education
By Christopher Stewart
17h ago
80th Anniversary of Deportation of Crimean Tatars Commemorated Ukraine
80th Anniversary of Deportation of Crimean Tatars Commemorated
By Kyiv Post
18h ago
5G in Ukraine Only Possible After War Officials Say Ukraine
5G in Ukraine Only Possible After War Officials Say
By Leo Chiu
1d ago
Ukraine’s New Mobilization Law Comes Into Force Ukraine
Ukraine’s New Mobilization Law Comes Into Force
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
« Previous Overcoming Russian Propaganda and Engaging with Ukraine
Next » Odesa: Standing Firm Against Regular Russian Attacks