War and Words: Effective Communication Strategies in Conflict

In this episode of Talking Substance, host Alina Hrytsenko talks to Alina Frolova, ex-deputy defence minister and expert in strategic communications. They delve into the critical role of strategic communications during wartime, exploring how messaging shapes public perception, influences morale, and impacts international support.

Ms Frolova shares her insights on the challenges and strategies of communicating effectively amidst the chaos of conflict, the importance of maintaining credibility, and the ways in which information can be a powerful tool in both defenсe and diplomacy.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

They discuss the unique experience of developing strategic communication (stratcom) in Ukraine, particularly within the Ministry of Defense. Ms Frolova shares firsthand insights into the challenges encountered, the innovative approaches adopted, and the lessons learned in shaping effective stratcom strategies amid dynamic wartime environments.