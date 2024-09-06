Search

War in Ukraine Kursk Russia

Ukrainian and Russian Losses, Gains One Month Into Kursk Invasion

Has Ukraine’s counter-invasion of Russia been a success? Kyiv Post’s Jeremy Dirac fills you in on some of the things to know about Ukraine’s now one-month counter-invasion of Russia.

By Jeremy Dirac
10h ago
Ukraine’s Aug. 6 Kursk incursion gained more ground in Russia within a couple of weeks than the Russians managed to gain in Ukraine over months.

Many analysts have called it a genius move that turned the tables on Russia.

However, the month of August also saw Russia gain more ground in the Donbas region than it’s done since October 2022, the first year of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and its troops are fast approaching the logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Meanwhile, missile attacks on Ukraine have only increased in their intensity.

So has Ukraine’s counter-invasion of Russia been a success, Kyiv Post’s Jeremy Dirac fills you in on some of the things to know about Ukraine’s now one-month counter-invasion of Russia.

