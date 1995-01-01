Latest

Explosions, Arson: Putin’s Presidential Race Marked by Fiery Start
The picture of stability Russian President Vladimir Putin cultivates was shattered by bombs and explosions as the war in Ukraine reaches the doorsteps of common Russians.
By Leo Chiu
1 day ago
Official Pens Provided to Polling Stations in Russia Contain Disappearing Ink
Whistleblowers from Kursk and Rostov-on-Don have reported that special pens for use in the weekend’s presidential elections contain ink that disappears when heated.
By Kyiv Post
1 day ago
Vivid Video Shows Pro-Kyiv Militias Destroying Two Russian Ammunition Warehouses
The precise moment of the destruction was captured by a drone camera and subsequently published on the official Telegram channel affiliated with the pro-Kyiv militias.
By Alisa Orlova, Julia Struck
2 days ago