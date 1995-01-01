Latest
The picture of stability Russian President Vladimir Putin cultivates was shattered by bombs and explosions as the war in Ukraine reaches the doorsteps of common Russians.
1 day ago
Whistleblowers from Kursk and Rostov-on-Don have reported that special pens for use in the weekend’s presidential elections contain ink that disappears when heated.
1 day ago
The precise moment of the destruction was captured by a drone camera and subsequently published on the official Telegram channel affiliated with the pro-Kyiv militias.
2 days ago