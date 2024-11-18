Is Moscow’s Growing Power a Threat to World Stability?

According to the Kremlin, there is no "war in Ukraine," there is a "Special Military Operation." Laughable? Or correct?

In the eyes of Putin, Ukraine is a battle, but only a battle, in his larger war against the West. Unfortunately, the West, fearing "escalation," is not taking the needed actions to stop Putin who is now rapidly expanding his global war.

Russia, in league with Iran, North Korea, & other rogue actors, has described itself as already being "at war" with America and Europe. The most worrying part? Western leaders prefer to ignore these dire announcements, essentially hoping that the fires now raging across the globe will put themselves out, instead of confronting them. Like the growth of Putin's empire, that has relied on a value system in which human life is not a factor and on a world that refuses to respond to any of his atrocities, Putin has been continuously enabled by Western leaders who turn a blind-eye to the red lines that they draw, while simultaneously toe-ing Moscow's dictates. With each passing day, the price of stopping Putin only goes up.