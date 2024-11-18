Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Putin Kremlin War in Ukraine

Is Moscow’s Growing Power a Threat to World Stability?

Unfortunately, the West, fearing "escalation," is not taking the needed actions to stop Putin who is now rapidly expanding his global war.

By Jason Jay Smart
4h ago
POPULAR
‘Black Day for Russia’ – Ukraine Crushes Moscow Offensive in Kursk, Destroying Battalion and Over 200 Soldiers
‘Black Day for Russia’ – Ukraine Crushes Moscow Offensive in Kursk, Destroying Battalion and Over 200 Soldiers
Ukrainian forces repelled a major Russian offensive in Kursk, destroying a battalion, 28 armored vehicles, and inflicting over 200 casualties on Russia.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Nov. 12
ANALYSIS: Kremlin Power Games Begin: Exposing Melania Nude Photos on State TV
By Katie Livingstone
Nov. 11
Zelensky’s Plan to Replace US Troops in Europe with Ukrainian Forces Gets Trump’s Attention
By Kyiv Post
Nov. 12

According to the Kremlin, there is no "war in Ukraine," there is a "Special Military Operation." Laughable? Or correct?

In the eyes of Putin, Ukraine is a battle, but only a battle, in his larger war against the West. Unfortunately, the West, fearing "escalation," is not taking the needed actions to stop Putin who is now rapidly expanding his global war.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Russia, in league with Iran, North Korea, & other rogue actors, has described itself as already being "at war" with America and Europe. The most worrying part? Western leaders prefer to ignore these dire announcements, essentially hoping that the fires now raging across the globe will put themselves out, instead of confronting them. Like the growth of Putin's empire, that has relied on a value system in which human life is not a factor and on a world that refuses to respond to any of his atrocities, Putin has been continuously enabled by Western leaders who turn a blind-eye to the red lines that they draw, while simultaneously toe-ing Moscow's dictates. With each passing day, the price of stopping Putin only goes up. 

POPULAR VIDEOS
What’s Behind Ukraine’s Surprise Comeback? War in Ukraine
What’s Behind Ukraine’s Surprise Comeback?
By Jason Jay Smart
Nov. 13
Jake Broe: Joining Russia’s Army is a Death Sentence War in Ukraine
Jake Broe: Joining Russia’s Army is a Death Sentence
By Jason Jay Smart
2d ago
Americans React: What Trump’s Win Means for Ukraine’s Survival US
Americans React: What Trump’s Win Means for Ukraine’s Survival
By Kyiv Post
Nov. 8
What’s Trump’s Deal with Ukraine? Top News
What’s Trump’s Deal with Ukraine?
By Jeremy Dirac
Nov. 14
Read Next
ATACMS for Ukraine | Bohdan Nahaylo War in Ukraine
ATACMS for Ukraine | Bohdan Nahaylo
By TVP World
3h ago
Will Donald Trump End the War in Ukraine? Top News
Will Donald Trump End the War in Ukraine?
By TVP World
1d ago
What’s Trump’s Deal with Ukraine? Top News
What’s Trump’s Deal with Ukraine?
By Jeremy Dirac
Nov. 14
What’s Behind Ukraine’s Surprise Comeback? War in Ukraine
What’s Behind Ukraine’s Surprise Comeback?
By Jason Jay Smart
Nov. 13
« Previous Will Donald Trump End the War in Ukraine?
Next » ATACMS for Ukraine | Bohdan Nahaylo