Ukraine’s Current Predicament - Interview for Croatian HRTV with Kyiv Post’s Chief Editor

In this edition of Agenda: The World, we speak with Bohdan Nahaylo, Chief Editor of Kyiv Post, an English-language Ukrainian media outlet. What is the situation on the battlefield, what are the consequences of increased Russian attacks on cities and infrastructure, and also what is expected of Donald Trump and his envoy Keith Kellogg, and who should be the architect of a truce in Eastern Europe? What outcome is realistic? How does Nahaylo see the comparisons between the crisis and protests in Georgia, and what happened in Ukraine more than a decade ago, after which the Russian aggression began with the seizure of Crimea? And also about Syria, Russia and Ukraine.