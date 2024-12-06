Search

War in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Current Predicament - Interview for Croatian HRTV with Kyiv Post’s Chief Editor

Interview with Kyiv Post’s Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo in English (Croatian subtitles) for Croatia’s HRTV on Dec. 4, 2024, about Ukraine’s current situation (from 06.50).

By Bohdan Nahaylo
5h ago
Russian Forces Suffer Major Losses in Syria, Commander Fired as Hundreds Go Missing
Russian forces are suffering heavy losses in Syria, leading Moscow to replace General Sergey Kisel. Ukrainian intelligence reports hundreds of Russian troops missing after intense battles.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Dec. 1
Russia Gets Another Reminder Why It Should Launch Its Missiles Over Water
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 2
Ukrainian Trained, Turkish Sponsored Syrian Rebels Lead Assault on Aleppo
By Kyiv Post
Dec. 1

In this edition of Agenda: The World, we speak with Bohdan Nahaylo, Chief Editor of Kyiv Post, an English-language Ukrainian media outlet. What is the situation on the battlefield, what are the consequences of increased Russian attacks on cities and infrastructure, and also what is expected of Donald Trump and his envoy Keith Kellogg, and who should be the architect of a truce in Eastern Europe? What outcome is realistic? How does Nahaylo see the comparisons between the crisis and protests in Georgia, and what happened in Ukraine more than a decade ago, after which the Russian aggression began with the seizure of Crimea? And also about Syria, Russia and Ukraine. 

Why Russia is Losing Everywhere: Ukraine, Syria, and Beyond
Why Russia is Losing Everywhere: Ukraine, Syria, and Beyond
By Jason Jay Smart
2d ago
Understanding The Delirium of Putin's Russia
Understanding The Delirium of Putin’s Russia
By Jason Jay Smart
Nov. 27
Bradleys in Action: Ukraine's Tactical Mastery Against Russian Defenses
Bradleys in Action: Ukraine’s Tactical Mastery Against Russian Defenses
By Chuck Pfarrer
Nov. 26
Resilience and Survival: How Ukraine's Border City Lives Under Constant Russian Air Strikes
Resilience and Survival: How Ukraine’s Border City Lives Under Constant Russian Air Strikes
By Sergii Kostezh
Nov. 29
'Not a Single Day Did the Budapest Memorandum Work' – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 6
‘Not a Single Day Did the Budapest Memorandum Work’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 6
By Christopher Stewart
8h ago
Chechnya's Authoritarian Boss Kadyrov Offers Ukrainian Prisoner of War Pistol to Commit Suicide
Chechnya’s Authoritarian Boss Kadyrov Offers Ukrainian Prisoner of War Pistol to Commit Suicide
By Stefan Korshak
10h ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December, 5, 2024
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December, 5, 2024
By ISW
10h ago
Texas Capitol Rioter's Bizarre Attempt to Join Russian Forces Exposed in Court
Texas Capitol Rioter’s Bizarre Attempt to Join Russian Forces Exposed in Court
By Katie Livingstone
18h ago
