Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine Kremlin Russian Armed Forces

Why Russia is Losing Everywhere: Ukraine, Syria, and Beyond

Chuck Pfarrer discusses with Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart why Russia is showing all of the signs of having fallen into a quagmire with no strategy or hope of being able to get out.

By Jason Jay Smart
4h ago
POPULAR
Russian Forces Suffer Major Losses in Syria, Commander Fired as Hundreds Go Missing
Russian Forces Suffer Major Losses in Syria, Commander Fired as Hundreds Go Missing
Russian forces are suffering heavy losses in Syria, leading Moscow to replace General Sergey Kiselyov. Ukrainian intelligence reports hundreds of Russian troops missing after intense battles.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Dec. 1
Russia Hits Ukraine with Bombers Kyiv Handed Over in Exchange for Gas
By Kyiv Post
Nov. 29
Russia Gets Another Reminder Why It Should Launch Its Missiles Over Water
By Kyiv Post
2d ago

When Russia concentrates most of its force on a singular target, as they have now for years in Ukraine, we see that it does not spell-out a quick Russian victory. Now with Russia's global projects - including Ukraine, Syria, Georgia, Moldova, and in Africa - receiving heavy pushback, Moscow simply does not have the capacity to respond to all of the five alarm fires at the same time. Does this mean that there are cracks beginning to show in the Kremlin's global strategy?

Chuck Pfarrer, one of America's most renowned and respected military authors and analysts, discusses with Kyiv Post's Jason Smart why Russia is showing all of the signs of having fallen into a quagmire with no strategy or hope of being able to get out.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Pfarrer, having been a former Squadron Leader of SEAL Team 6, explains why the failure of Russia's attempted attack is indicative of a larger, systematic breakdown within the Russian military. Russian troops are becoming ever more wary of throwing their lives away in "meat-assaults," but does Russia know any other way to wage war?

Pfarrer, who has advised numerous US national security agencies and is a leading figure in the analysis of the war in Ukraine, is a new special correspondent for the Kyiv Post. Here, he explains why Russia’s losses so far have been disastrous and why an abysmal summer awaits the Kremlin.

Russia fundamentally lacks the soldier-scholar model of officer leadership that would allow for it to process why it is losing and to devise solutions. Instead, Russia will continue to just bleed itself dry. After his service in the US Navy, Pfarrer served public and private sector clients as a military and counter-terrorism contractor and non-proliferation expert.

Pfarrer has written extensively on counter-WMD proliferation and gray zone operations. He has written an op-ed for the New York Times and the Knight-Ridder Syndicate and has appeared as a writer and counterterrorism expert on CNN, ABC, MSNBC, Fox, CSPAN, NPR, Voice of America, Al Jazeera, Al Hurra, IPR, and America tonight. Despite Russia loudly bragging that it is winning, the reality is that things are quite different on the field of battle.

POPULAR VIDEOS
Bradleys in Action: Ukraine’s Tactical Mastery Against Russian Defenses War in Ukraine
Bradleys in Action: Ukraine’s Tactical Mastery Against Russian Defenses
By Chuck Pfarrer
Nov. 26
Understanding The Delirium of Putin’s Russia Putin
Understanding The Delirium of Putin’s Russia
By Jason Jay Smart
Nov. 27
Resilience and Survival: How Ukraine’s Border City Lives Under Constant Russian Air Strikes EXCLUSIVE Drones
Resilience and Survival: How Ukraine’s Border City Lives Under Constant Russian Air Strikes
By Sergii Kostezh
Nov. 29
Russia Enters World War IV While the West Sleeps Top News
Russia Enters World War IV While the West Sleeps
By Jason Jay Smart
Nov. 20
Read Next
US Hits Russian Elites with Sanctions for Using Digital Assets to Dodge Restrictions US
US Hits Russian Elites with Sanctions for Using Digital Assets to Dodge Restrictions
By Kyiv Post
17m ago
AFU Crush Russian Assaults in Key Military Hub Near Pokrovsk, Obliterate Armored Column and Infantry Top News
AFU Crush Russian Assaults in Key Military Hub Near Pokrovsk, Obliterate Armored Column and Infantry
By Julia Struck
3h ago
Do Georgia’s Ongoing Protests Have Anything in Common with Ukraine’s Maidan? in-depth Ukraine
Do Georgia’s Ongoing Protests Have Anything in Common with Ukraine’s Maidan?
By Sergii Kostezh
4h ago
Russian Forces Amass 300 Boats for Dnipro Crossing, Signal New Kherson Offensive Drones
Russian Forces Amass 300 Boats for Dnipro Crossing, Signal New Kherson Offensive
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
« Previous Will Keith Kellogg End the War in Ukraine?