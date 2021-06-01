Ukrainian oligarchs: Ihor Kolomoisky (VIDEO)

In April, President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered the National Security and Defense Council to draw a bill that would limit the powers of Ukrainian oligarchs. For years, Ukrainian oligarchs have used economic might and political influence to bend Ukrainian legislation for personal gain. Now, in the president’s words, Ukrainian oligarchs must eventually turn into law-abiding businessmen. Yet, two years into Zelensky’s presidency, the four top Ukrainian oligarchs are still holding strong, having little checks on their influence over media, industry, and Ukrainian politics.

