Ukrainian oligarchs: Ihor Kolomoisky (VIDEO)

In April, President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered the National Security and Defense Council to draw a bill that would limit the powers of Ukrainian oligarchs. For years, Ukrainian oligarchs have used economic might and political influence to bend Ukrainian legislation for personal gain. Now, in the president’s words, Ukrainian oligarchs must eventually turn into law-abiding businessmen. Yet, two years into Zelensky’s presidency, the four top Ukrainian oligarchs are still holding strong, having little checks on their influence over media, industry, and Ukrainian politics.

Editor’s Note: This report is part of the Investigative Hub project, within which the Kyiv Post monitors investigative reports in the Ukrainian media and brings them to the English-speaking audience, as well as produces original investigative stories. The project is supported by the National Endowment for Democracy.

Read more:

SBU search Kolomoisky’s office in Centrenergo embezzelment case

The Other War: Is Zelensky willing and able to tame Ukraine’s oligarchs?

 

By Oleksiy Sorokin, Arsen Drobakha

