Atlantic Council: What’s next for Ukraine? A conversation with Arseniy Yatsenyuk

President Volodymyr Zelensky rose to power by promising to cut through Kyiv’s political hurdles and finally bring about much needed reform. His presidency has been far from easy, and experts have caut

President Volodymyr Zelensky rose to power by promising to cut through Kyiv’s political hurdles and finally bring about much needed reform. His presidency has been far from easy, and experts have cautioned that some moves take the country in the wrong direction.

Does President Zelensky really intend to continue the course of reforms launched in 2014? What is Ukraine’s progress today? What’s next for Ukraine, and could these changes push the country toward NATO and EU membership that Ukrainians broadly support? As US President Joe Biden urges Kyiv to stay the course on anti-corruption efforts and democratic reforms, are these new efforts enough?

What does Ukraine expect from the West? And how can the West help deter Russia’s war against Ukraine, which is far from over?

Arseniy Yatsenyuk, former prime minister of Ukraine and head of the Open Ukraine Foundation, joins the Atlantic Council for a discussion of Ukraine’s path to progress. Melinda Haring, deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, moderates. Ambassador William Taylor, former US ambassador to Ukraine and vice president for strategic stability and security at the US Institute for Peace, offers welcome remarks, and Danylo Lubkivsky, former deputy foreign minister of Ukraine, delivers introductory remarks.

Read more here.

By Atlantic Council

