War in Ukraine Russia Putin

Jake Broe: Russians are Mass Surrending

Broe explains what internal pressures Russia is now facing that could well lead the world's largest country to a brutal defeat.

By Jason Jay Smart
6h ago
Jake Broe says that even he is baffled by the number of Russian soldiers who are surrendering, en masse, who he says look "terrible" - something that is stunning considering that most of them have never seen combat. Overall, the Russian military, like Russia as a whole, is facing increasing problems that just get worse month-after-month. Now with Kursk and Belgorod, Russia being invaded by Ukraine - things are about to get a whole lot worse for the Kremlin.

Jake Broe, who is well known to those who follow Ukraine's war against Russian aggression, for his dynamic, interesting, and accurate analysis of what is transpiring in Russia's war against Ukraine. Through his battlefield map updates and articulate explanations, the war commentator has developed a strong following that regularly checks in to see what he thinks will happen next.

Broe, in this exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, explains what internal pressures Russia is now facing that could well lead the world's largest country to a brutal defeat.

Broe gives his candid analysis about what outcome the Kremlin is hoping to see, following this November's presidential election in the United States, and expresses why he is a strong supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris, despite the arguments that some Ukraine supporters, who back Trump, make to argue that the former President would do a better job of helping Ukraine to win.

Formerly, Broe was a Nuclear and Missile Operations Officer in the United States Air Force for six years where he was in charge of the operations, maintenance, and security of the Minute Man III intercontinental ballistic missile system. 

