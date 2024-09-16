Denys Davydov: Russian Military’s Deterioration

Denys Davydov, one of YouTube’s most recognizable Ukraine experts, sat down with Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart to discuss what is transpiring now in the Kursk and Pokrovsk directions while giving intriguing insight as to why Russia has failed to make significant gains. Overall, despite pretending that things are going great, Russia’s military leaders know that things are not going according to plan.

What will happen next?

Davydov, a native of Ukraine, argues that Ukraine’s efforts to destabilize Russia, including via drone strikes and the invasion of Kursk, could play a significant role in changing the outcome of the war.

Already, now that the war has arrived on Russians’ doorstep, there are numerous signs that the Russian population’s support for the war is lagging. As the population becomes cold to waging war, it will be increasingly likely that big things – yet unseen – could shake-up the war’s outcome in ways that the Kremlin would never expect.

Denys Davydov assures Jason Jay Smart that one thing, however, is certain: Russia is struggling to cope with the surprises that Ukraine keeps presenting.