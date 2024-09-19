Ukrainian Operators Take Down Russian Su-30 Jet in Black Sea

Chuck Pfarrer former Seal Team Six commander looks at a recent engagement between Ukraine's special operations forces and the Russian Air Force in and above the waters of the central Black Sea.

After spotting Ukrainian fast boats heading towards gas drilling platforms used by the Russian military for observation and early warning radar positioning, the Russian Air Force dispatch a two-man Su-30 fighter jet to intercept and destroy the raiders.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The Ukrainian sea commandoes aboard open boats were outgunned and exposed, but someone thought a hand-held missile might come in handy.