Ukrainian Operators Take Down Russian Su-30 Jet in Black Sea

The Ukrainian sea commandoes aboard open boats were outgunned and exposed, but someone thought a hand-held missile might come in handy.

By Chuck Pfarrer
5h ago
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
The June 19 defense pact signed between Russia and North Korea included a promise to provide military assistance to one another – within days Pyongyang said it was sending troops to Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Jun. 26
Russian Pilot Betrays Colleagues Who Attacked Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv
By Karina Dolomanzhy
Jul. 11
Romanian F-16s Give Free Pass to Kremlin Kamikaze Drone in NATO Skies – ‘No Legal Way to Shoot’
By Stefan Korshak
Sep. 11

Chuck Pfarrer former Seal Team Six commander looks at a recent engagement between Ukraine's special operations forces and the Russian Air Force in and above the waters of the central Black Sea.

After spotting Ukrainian fast boats heading towards gas drilling platforms used by the Russian military for observation and early warning radar positioning, the Russian Air Force dispatch a two-man Su-30 fighter jet to intercept and destroy the raiders.

« Previous Chechen POWs Recall Being Stormed by Ukrainian Troops in Kursk Incursion