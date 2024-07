What is the biggest threat to Ukraine... perhaps Western boredom and cynicism? This can be exploited by sophisticated Russian manipulation. Is truth always the best weapon against lies? Should the West be as ruthless as our enemies in the information war?

Join Jan Darasz and his guest, Bohdan Nahaylo, Analyst and Chief Editor of the Kyiv Post, in this episode of How We Got Here to learn how information is being weaponised, how it was used in the past, and how it changes the course of the war.