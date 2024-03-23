1. US warns that Russia will invade Ukraine. General disbelief, daily Russian mockery. (Dec. 3, 2021-Feb. 24, 2022)
2. Russia invades Ukraine, kills tens of thousands of people, kidnaps tens of thousands of children, commits other ongoing war crimes (Feb. 24, 2022-present)
3. Russia blames US for Russia's invasion of Ukraine (March 2022-present)
4. US warns of terror attack in Moscow. Putin denies any risk and mocks the United States. (March 7 and March 19, 2024).
5. Terror attack near Moscow, ISIS takes responsibility, Russia meanwhile kills Ukrainian citizens with drones and missiles as it has for more than two years. (today, March 22/23 2024)
6. Russia's security apparatus, focused on bringing carnage to Ukraine, has failed in Moscow. Russia's leaders, focused on demonizing the US, did not protect Russians. What next? Where to direct the blame?
7. It would not be very surprising if the Kremlin blames Ukraine and the United States for terror in Moscow and uses the Moscow attack to justify continuing and future atrocities in Ukraine.
Reprinted from the author’s blog Thinking About.
See the original here.
The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.
Photographs of Putin are now in the MSM. He is lighting a votive candle for the victims of the Isis attack. Who is he invoking? God? Which god? Surely not Jesus Christ, for Putin is not repentant? He vows to go on killing.
At the end of time Jesus will say to him, and Kirrill too: "I never knew you! Away from me you evildoers!"
We know a terrorist like ISIS or putin intentionally targets innocent civilians in preference to government or military targets. They want to inflict massive body count and this is most easily done in public venues (Regional Drama Theatre in Mariupol...etc).
What the russian people need to hold their thug leader responsible for; in regards to this domestic terrorism is:
- His failure to act on US Intelligence warnings talking about an imminent planned terrorist attack on a large public venue in Moscow. The world was warned since Mar 7th.
- Moscow's leadership not provisioning any armed security for a venue that size.
- Russian SWAT forces failure to arrive at this slaughter fest promptly. After leisurely walking around shooting people and lobbing firebombs, ISIS still had time to flee far away in their car (that had Chinese parts, Iranian Underwear and NK SIM cards in it :-), before any Russiansecurity arrived.
- Putler's post election comments ominously about to hunting "traitors"....would this include the more youthful (rock concert inclined) demographic least likely to vote for him?
He probably allowed the ISIS attack, to give him another false excuse to attack Ukraine and get a French car.
1. The Isis video celebrates the slaughter of Christians.
2. Kirrill blesses the slaughter of Christians in Ukraine.
3. Putin nods and laments the corruption of the West.
4. Since Putin and others appear to be possessed by demonic forces, they can do no other than what they do until Good prevails.
Apparently the Belarusian ambassador said that the suspects were all set to flee to his country....Apart from the fact they'd have to be insane, because it's even worse than Russia, this undermines Putin's account.
Mr. Snyder is correct in his assessment that Russia will blame Ukraine and the West, and use this as an excuse for a large scale mobilization. We all knew one was coming shortly after the Russian “elections,” we just did not know what catalyst Putin would use as an excuse.
the sun doesnt shine in so many places like in your heart, jack griffin, your heart is a black hole of hatred
@Calling John the Dumb Troll from Canada, which of Tim Snyder's 7 points are you claiming to be false?
1. The USA did publicly warn the world that Russia would shortly invade Ukraine, and Russia did issue categorical denials of any such intention.
2. Russia did, in fact, invade Ukraine, thereby proving the US's warning absolutely true and Russia's denial absolutely false.
USA - TRUTH-TELLER
RUSSIA - LIAR
3. Russia did, in fact, blame the USA (in fact, all of NATO) for their own decision to invade Ukraine, even though: (a) Ukraine is not in NATO; (b) NATO had not offered Ukraine a pathway to join NATO; and (c) NATO had launched no military strikes or deployments against Russia.
RUSSIA - LIAR
4. The US did warn Russia, of an impending extremist terrorist attack upon Moscow. Russia did dismiss and deride that warning.
5. ISIS extremists did, in fact, launch an atrocious terrorist attack upon Moscow.
USA - TRUTH-TELLER
RUSSIA - PARANOIDALLY DELUDED
6. Russia's security forces have, in fact, been fully occupied inflicting war crimes upon Ukrainians and repressing regime opponents in Russia, meaning they have been left with no capacity to detect and foil extremist terrorism.
RUSSIA - STUPID
7. Russia has, in fact, said nothing about ISIS - who committed the terrorist attack - and bent over backwards to implicate Ukraine - which had nothing to do with it.
RUSSIA - LIAR