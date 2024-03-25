At the invitation of Anthony Rota, Canada’s then Speaker of the House of Commons, Yaroslav Hunka went to Ottawa on Sep. 22, 2023 to witness the visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

When The Jewish Daily Forward subsequently reported that Hunka had served in the 14 Waffen-Grenadier-Division der SS (galizische Nr. 1) – more commonly referred to as the Galicia Division – a controversy erupted. It continues to fester.

Criminal vandalism against cemetery monuments to veterans of the Division has jacked up, even as Russia’s genocidal war against Ukraine and Ukrainians has escalated. That is not a coincidence.

Deplorably, some Canadians have bought into Soviet-era propaganda about the Galicia Division, as regurgitated by operatives of the Russian Federation and their fellow travelers in the West. That has only furthered the goals of a KGB campaign, known as Operation Payback, orchestrated to provoke tensions between the Jewish, Baltic and Ukrainian diasporas over what happened in eastern Europe during the Second World War.

I do not know Mr. Hunka. However, I was around as the Commission of Inquiry on War Criminals, headed by Mr. Justice Jules Deschênes, investigated the alleged presence of “thousands” of “Nazi war criminals” in Canada. And I was in the “lockdown” when the Minister of Justice, Raymon Hnatyshyn, revealed the Commission’s findings to the Baltic, Jewish, and Ukrainian Canadian communities.

Along with Irwin Cotler, then representing the Canadian Jewish Congress, I welcomed those results on CBC TV’s The Journal, hosted by Barbara Frum (March 12, 1987). So, I find his community’s current forgetfulness about the Commission’s conclusions rather puzzling.

And how could Mr. Cotler, himself a former minister of justice, brand Mr. Hunka “a notorious Nazi war criminal?” A person is innocent until proven guilty. When, where, and by whom was Mr. Hunka ever judged and found to be a “Nazi war criminal?”

The principled position taken by the Ukrainian Canadian community has always been that if credible evidence of wrongdoing by any person is presented then the alleged war criminal, regardless of his/her nationality, “race” or ideology, should be brought to justice in a Canadian criminal court of law.

To this, I might add that my teenaged mother, Maria, was kidnapped in western Ukraine and sent to the Third Reich as a forced laborer, one of millions of Ukrainians enslaved. I have no interest in defending Nazi Germany or any Nazi who may still be alive.

Now the truth is that no Ukrainian could ever be a “Nazi” because the real Nazis, so-called “Aryans,” denigrated all Ukrainians and other Slavs as sub-humans (Untermenschen).

And while Mr. Hunka swore an oath to Adolf Hitler, so did everyone who served in the Third Reich’s armed forces. Taking that pledge did not transform millions of Germans into Nazis, including about one-quarter of a million Germans who emigrated to Canada in the years following the war’s end.