I am deeply disturbed by the news from Kharkiv City and the Kharkiv Region, where, yet again, attacks by the Russian Armed Forces killed civilians, caused injuries, and destroyed homes, businesses, transport and other civilian infrastructure.

My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones due to the strikes.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

These appalling attacks in the Kharkiv Region have been going on for almost two weeks non-stop.

Thousands of civilians, including older people and people with disabilities, have been forced to flee, leaving their entire lives behind. People who were seeking safety have faced, once again, the trauma of seeing homes destroyed and people injured or killed.

UN and humanitarian partners support evacuated people and those affected by strikes, providing urgent assistance.

Advertisement

Yet, the war across Ukraine continues to ruin lives and deepen humanitarian needs. International humanitarian law is clear — the safety of civilians and civilian infrastructure must be guaranteed.