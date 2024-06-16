The real and only warmonger is the one who initiates the war, not those who step in to help the invaded. Russia’s actions have led to countless deaths, massive displacement, and widespread destruction. Countries supporting Ukraine aim to stop this senseless aggression, not perpetuate it. They send aid and weapons not to escalate the war but to help Ukraine defend itself, to deter further aggression, and to restore peace.

You would be forgiven for wondering where the terms “warmonger” or “pro-war” even comes from in this context. It’s as if critics believe that helping a friend in distress equates to encouraging a brawl. Picture this: a mugger attacks someone on the street. Do you call the person who intervenes to stop the attack a “violence enthusiast”? Of course not. You recognize them as a hero. So why is it different when the stage is global, and the stakes are national sovereignty? Is it simply because it’s on an international scale and therefore more difficult for some to see the wood for the trees?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is illegal, unjust, and an affront to the principles of sovereignty, self-determination and humanity. Those who stand with Ukraine do so not out of a love for war but out of a commitment to justice and the preservation of international order. Supporting Ukraine is about defending the right of a country to exist without fear of an unprovoked invasion. It’s about standing up to a bully who thinks he can redraw borders through brute force. Putin is a criminal and a bully of the highest order. And a bully hates nothing more than a victim who fights back.

When a sovereign nation is invaded, it becomes a moral imperative for the global community to assist, especially when the aggressor blatantly disregards international laws, the rules of war and human decency.

The absurdity of labeling politicians and countries that support Ukraine’s defense against Russia as “warmongers” or “pro-war” is laughable, yet these ludicrous claims are running rife on social media. Is it a classic case of blaming the fireman for trying to put out the fire or is it part of a larger disinformation war?

There’s also a practical side to consider – If Russia’s invasion goes unchecked, it sets a dangerous precedent. It signals to other authoritarian regimes that they too can invade their neighbors with little consequence. The world becomes a more dangerous place when bullies are allowed to roam free. Supporting Ukraine is a stance against this chaos, a stand for a world where rules matter and might does not make right.

It’s important to understand the distinction between supporting a nation’s right to defend itself and encouraging war for the sake of conflict. The former is about upholding principles and protecting the innocent, while the latter is about seeking destruction for personal or political gain. Countries backing Ukraine fall firmly in the first camp. They provide support not out of a desire for war but out of a need for peace and justice.

Some may argue that sending weapons increases the violence. But this perspective ignores the reality that Ukraine did not choose this war, they did not choose to be invaded. The alternative to providing support is to let Russia steamroll over Ukraine, which is exactly what the propagandists want, which would lead to even greater suffering and instability. It’s akin to telling someone not to defend themselves when they’re being attacked because it might lead to more bruises. It’s a naive and dangerous stance. A stance that is hard to fathom from a thinking person, it’s no wonder that people are asking serious questions about the motivations of those who say Ukraine should just roll over and give in to Vladmir Putin.

When politicians and nations decide to support Ukraine, they’re making a tough but necessary choice. They’re acknowledging that sometimes, peace must be fought for. Yes, fought for. They’re recognizing that standing idle in the face of aggression is not an option. This isn’t about glorifying war; it’s about preventing further atrocities and maintaining a semblance of order in a world that desperately needs it. Now more than ever since the end of the Second World War, strong and decisive defensive action is needed.

Calling Ukrainian supporters “warmongers” is a lazy and misguided critique, if indeed there are no other factors motivating these proclamations. It’s an attempt to oversimplify a complex situation and paint those who value justice and peace as rogues. The real villain here is clear, and it’s not those who stand with Ukraine. It’s those who seek to conquer through violence, who disregard international law, and who think they can get away with it.

Supporting Ukraine is an act of solidarity and courage, not a call to war. It’s about doing what’s right in the face of overwhelming wrong, and that deserves commendation, not criticism.

Perhaps John Stuart Mill said it best: “War is an ugly thing, but not the ugliest of things. The decayed and degraded state of moral and patriotic feeling which thinks that nothing is worth war is much worse. The person who has nothing for which he is willing to fight, nothing which is more important than his own personal safety, is a miserable creature and has no chance of being free unless made and kept so by the exertions of better men than himself.”

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.