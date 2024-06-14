Ahead of EURO 2024, a video has been released featuring 13 players from the Ukrainian National Team, each hailing from hometowns affected by Russian aggression or occupation.

Among these, there’s the village of Velyka Novosilka, where Dynamo Kyiv player Mykola Shaparenko is from. It was completely destroyed. There is no electricity or water. Where there were once 6,000 residents, now only 300 remain.

Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin and Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk are from Krasnohrad in Kharkiv Oblast, which has been shelled by the russian army since the beginning of the full-scale war.

A similar situation occurred in Zaporizhzhia, the hometown of Serhii Sydorchuk, a midfielder for the Belgian club Westerlo.

The players of Shakhtar Donetsk, Oleksandr Zubkov and Mykola Matvienko, Maksym Talovyerov of the Austrian club LASK, and Anatoliy Trubin of the Portuguese FC Benfica cannot return to their hometowns of Makiivka, Saky, and Donetsk, because they are temporarily occupied.

This is also true for the hometown of the head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov: Horlivka in Donetsk Oblast. Rebrov has not been home for over 10 years.

“My parents are teachers, but my dad and I had a tradition of going to the stadium in Krasnograd to play football after work. Then I asked my parents to take me to the football section,” says Mykhailo Mudryk, midfielder of Chelsea FC and the Ukrainian national team.