In American politics if it quacks like a phony duck, it’s a phony. Senator JD Vance, the GOP Vice Presidential pick is the ultimate phony politician who is vigorously promoting Russian disinformation aimed at sabotaging the Christian country of Ukraine.

Vance, a Freshman Ohio Senator is leading a crusade against Ukraine and its 34 million Christians facing persecution by Russian forces. Ironically, Vance, who identifies as a Catholic, is not only sabotaging Christianity, he’s facilitating “Putin’s war” to the detriment of America. Vance previously stated: “I don’t care what happens to Ukraine” while touting extremist isolationist policies aimed at quashing Ukraine aid.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

How could anyone with a moral conscience ignore the atrocities that Russia is committing? Russia places abducted Ukrainian children in reeducation camps, brainwashing them into narcissistic militants. Survivors of this unspeakable cruelty are forced to change their identity into soulless Russians, part of a larger strategy of creating a new generation of militants destined to attack America later.

Advertisement

Vance’s suggestion that Ukraine cede land and make a peace deal effectively puts Russia first. This would create another North Korean style demilitarization zone. Millions of Ukrainians would be indefinitely trapped behind a wall with family separations, religious persecution, torture and public executions by Russian forces.

Other Topics of Interest Ukraine Didn’t Poke the Bear Soon Enough For more than 300 years the Moscow elite presumed that Ukrainians like the whole of the West swallowed the fiction of Russian benevolence and shared prosperity – now they know they didn’t.

Ukraine’s incursion into Kursk, Russia potentially makes the issue of land concessions irrelevant. Ukraine crossed over Putin’s sacred red line, changing the war’s equation. Russia is so bogged down in Ukraine that it can’t defend its border. Besides, this war is not about land, it’s about Russia’s barbaric subjugation of millions of Ukrainian civilians.

Russia’s Ministry of Child Affairs openly admits that Russia abducted 700,000 Ukrainian children. A Helsinki Commission hearing revealed that Ukraine’s abducted children are systematically tortured and imprisoned. Russia has destroyed 4,000 schools in occupied Ukraine. Meanwhile Vance remains silent on Russia’s crimes against children.

Advertisement

Vance is not just turning a blind eye. He and Marjorie Taylor Greene are the most outspoken Congress members against life-saving aid for Ukraine. Vance has become “Putin’s parrot” by plagiarizing the Kremlin’s playbook: Ukraine can’t win because of Russia’s superiority. But America won its Independence against Britain, despite being outmanned and outgunned. America had 2.5 million residents versus Britain’s 8 million, a ratio that mimics the Ukraine/Russia population ratio of today.

Senator Vance should acknowledge the truth. Russia is the most anti-Christian country in the world. From 1932 to 1933, Soviet Russia murdered as many as four million Ukrainians, in a man-made famine known as the Holodomor. Russia is repeating its genocide again, with support of unscrupulous members of Congress.

It seems ironic that JD Vance claims to worship God, while advocating against giving Ukraine even a penny. It wouldn’t cost American taxpayers a penny for him to stop helping Russia win and support a House resolution condemning Russia’s genocide in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, while Congress was debating a $61 billion Ukraine aid package, Vance was grandstanding Russia’s disinformation. His opposition to Ukraine aid partly stems from his false messaging that Ukraine is attacking religious liberties. “A recipient of aid should be a little more careful about human rights, including religious liberties. Ukraine is doing some pretty bad stuff.”

His messaging was completely debunked at a Congressional hearing on July 24: “Russia’s persecution of Christians in Ukraine.” Evangelical Pastor Mark Sergeev testified how his nine-year-old son was terrorized by a Russian soldier pointing an AK-47 to his head. Russian forces destroyed all 40 Evangelical churches in his city, because Evangelical Christians are considered to be American spies.

If the GOP Vice Presidential nominee had attended the hearing, he would have learned how Russia is weaponizing religion in an effort to rebuild the evil Soviet Union. The Kremlin controlled Russian Orthodox Church has declared a holy war espousing violence against Ukraine and America. As long as Russia’s religious Jihad continues, Europe and America will be threatened.

Advertisement

JD Vance’s obsession with sabotaging Ukraine is a riddle shrouded in mystery. But one thing is clear: Almost 250 years after America was created, the torch of Universal freedom on the Statue of Liberty extends to Ukraine. Vladimir Putin and JD Vance must not prevail because Ukraine’s spiritual independence and religious freedom are non-negotiable.

Congress must set aside their pointless partisan bickering that George Washington warned about. American patriots with moral conscience should materially support Ukraine because Ukraine’s fight for freedom is America’s fight too.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.