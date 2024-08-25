Russia’s unprovoked war has severely impacted Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Throughout the invasion, the Russians targeted Ukrainian government institutions, schools, hospitals, and other non-military targets, killing hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and destroying important institutions in Ukrainian society. The Russians have destroyed farmlands and forests, and have negatively impacted Ukrainian agriculture. Finally, Ukraine’s energy sector has been heavily targeted.

During the war, the Russians launched cyber-attacks to try and turn off Ukraine’s power grids. They have also bombed powerlines. These events were particularly orchestrated ahead of Ukraine’s harsh winters, a deliberate attack by the Russians as they hoped to see Ukrainians suffer with the loss of heat and electricity during these periods.

Advertisement

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Despite these assaults, the Ukrainians have worked quickly and efficiently to transform their energy sector to minimize the effects of Russia’s wickedness. Within two years, Ukraine’s energy sector has been vastly transformed following the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine has integrated its natural gas and electricity markets into European markets, making it less dependent on Russian energy. In addition, Ukraine has cut its dependency on fossil fuels, and it is aggressively pursuing other energy alternatives to bolster its energy market. This has helped Ukraine enhance its energy security.

Other Topics of Interest Ukraine Didn’t Poke the Bear Soon Enough For more than 300 years the Moscow elite presumed that Ukrainians like the whole of the West swallowed the fiction of Russian benevolence and shared prosperity – now they know they didn’t.

How has Ukraine transformed its energy sector? What actions have they taken to strengthen their energy security?

Before the full-scale invasion, Ukraine relied on the Russian energy market. According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, Ukraine relied heavily on fossil fuels to supply its energy across the country. The International Energy Agency reported that Ukraine consumed coal, oil, and natural gas, purchasing much of these energy needs from Russia.

Advertisement

Following the invasion, the Ukrainians have aggressively explored a recovery and reconstruction plan to provide power and heat to citizens throughout the country. Ukraine is working to reduce carbon emissions, reform its energy market, and meet European standards for clean energy. In addition, the Ukrainian government has introduced phases to reduce its dependency on gas imports, and it has diversified its supply sources.

Beyond these reform efforts, the Ukrainians have integrated their energy market with Europe. For example, Ukraine’s power grids were synchronized with the Continental European Network. From Feb. 2 to March 16, 2022, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity worked with Moldovan and Ukrainian operators to quickly connect their grids. It was initially believed that it would take more than a year for this synchronization to occur, but it was completed in only a few weeks. The synchronization has helped Ukraine stabilize its electricity system while it is constantly being bombarded by the Russians.

The Ukrainians have also worked with Europe to implement off-grid solutions to supply electricity to key public civilian buildings in Ukraine. Self-generated electricity by using solar panels will also provide the Ukrainians with an energy source while the Russians continue to bomb the country. The European Commission also has that Ukraine’s energy reforms have led Ukraine to a “good level of preparation.” This suggests that Ukraine is on the right track as it strengthens its energy security.

Advertisement

Beyond these reforms and integration efforts with Europe, Ukraine is exploring how it can rebuild its energy sector for the long tem. One option is green energy.

According to the United Nations, Ukraine has untapped energy potential and recommends that the country should explore bioenergy, hydro, solar, and wind capabilities. If it pursues this path, then by 2050, nearly 80 percent of its total energy generation could come from renewables. This would also allow Ukraine to become self-sufficient in primary energy.

The impact would help bolster Ukraine’s energy independence. It would also mitigate the effects on Ukraine of both regional and global energy crises. Adopting a national energy and climate plan will help establish goals and a timeline for decarbonization and energy efficiency. It will also enhance Ukraine’s energy security, and it will strengthen its internal energy market. Finally, Ukraine would reduce energy waste and encourage energy efficiency.

Advertisement

Investing in renewable energy would also provide many benefits for Ukraine. For example, constructing and maintaining the renewable energy infrastructure will create employment for thousands of Ukrainians, welcome foreign investments, and boost the Ukrainian economy. Ukraine would also develop state-of-the-art technology as the country rebuilds with the best energy sources.

Pursuing renewable energy is cleaner for the environment. Using renewable energy alternatives would decrease Ukraine’s carbon emissions. Ukraine is also moving to meet European climate standards, which will further help Ukraine integrate with the European Union.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has already provided Ukraine with hundreds of millions in energy assistance. Similarly, the European Union has invested hundreds of millions of euros in energy projects in Ukraine. This has helped Ukraine further enhance its energy sector and energy independence.

Overall, Ukraine has worked tirelessly to reform many parts of its government, including its energy sector. Over the past two years, the Ukrainians have made significant changes that have tied its energy market to Europe. There is still work to be done, but the advances suggest that this Eastern European country is serious about its energy security.

Implementing renewable energy alternatives and enforcing their usage would reduce Ukraine’s dependence on fossil fuels and Russian energy. It would also make its energy supply more reliable and see Ukraine taking another critical step toward European integration as it distances itself from Russia.

Advertisement

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine is a war of independence. Ukraine is looking to strengthen all aspects of its society to firmly establish itself as a sovereign state. Enhancing Ukraine’s energy sector and implementing firmer security policies will be two important steps in finalizing this process.

Mark Temnycky is an accredited freelance journalist covering Eurasian affairs and a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center. He can be found on X @MTemnycky

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.