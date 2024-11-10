As an American who has witnessed the devastating impacts of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, I am compelled to speak not only about the turmoil but also about the remarkable resilience of a generation that refuses to be defined by conflict.

The educational crisis in Ukraine is staggering. For many young Ukrainians, the past four years have been punctuated by war and the aftermath of a global pandemic. Over 600,000 refugee children remain out of school displaced across the EU, and UNICEF estimates that a shocking 5.3 million Ukrainian children face barriers to education. For instance, the ongoing conflict has damaged over 2,600 schools and left more than 400 completely destroyed. To add to this, the pervasive trauma of war has left 60% of Ukrainians grappling with anxiety, while 60% also report PTSD symptoms and over half of the country’s youth struggles with depression.

Together with my Ukrainian counterpart, Tanya Kotelnykova from war-torn Donbas, I co-founded Brave Generation, an NGO dedicated to equipping Ukrainian youth with the essential tools and networks to lead post-war recovery effort in their nation. We offer a safe haven and a strong community for displaced Ukrainian students aspiring to pursue education abroad. Our network of mentors – comprising current students and alumni from top US universities – offers guidance through the notoriously complex university application process, assists with exam fees, and even provides English language tutoring. The goal is not merely academic achievement, but the cultivation of a new generation of leaders poised to shape Ukraine’s future.

What strikes me most during my interactions with these young individuals is their extraordinary spirit and determination. Despite enduring unimaginable hardships, they remain steadfast in their focus on the future and their potential role in rebuilding Ukraine. Many of them are multilingual and keen on pursuing their education abroad, which makes their commitment to their goals all the more inspiring. This shared ambition echoes among both American and Ukrainian students, illustrating a universal desire to shape a better tomorrow.