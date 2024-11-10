As an American who has witnessed the devastating impacts of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, I am compelled to speak not only about the turmoil but also about the remarkable resilience of a generation that refuses to be defined by conflict.
The educational crisis in Ukraine is staggering. For many young Ukrainians, the past four years have been punctuated by war and the aftermath of a global pandemic. Over 600,000 refugee children remain out of school displaced across the EU, and UNICEF estimates that a shocking 5.3 million Ukrainian children face barriers to education. For instance, the ongoing conflict has damaged over 2,600 schools and left more than 400 completely destroyed. To add to this, the pervasive trauma of war has left 60% of Ukrainians grappling with anxiety, while 60% also report PTSD symptoms and over half of the country’s youth struggles with depression.
Together with my Ukrainian counterpart, Tanya Kotelnykova from war-torn Donbas, I co-founded Brave Generation, an NGO dedicated to equipping Ukrainian youth with the essential tools and networks to lead post-war recovery effort in their nation. We offer a safe haven and a strong community for displaced Ukrainian students aspiring to pursue education abroad. Our network of mentors – comprising current students and alumni from top US universities – offers guidance through the notoriously complex university application process, assists with exam fees, and even provides English language tutoring. The goal is not merely academic achievement, but the cultivation of a new generation of leaders poised to shape Ukraine’s future.
What strikes me most during my interactions with these young individuals is their extraordinary spirit and determination. Despite enduring unimaginable hardships, they remain steadfast in their focus on the future and their potential role in rebuilding Ukraine. Many of them are multilingual and keen on pursuing their education abroad, which makes their commitment to their goals all the more inspiring. This shared ambition echoes among both American and Ukrainian students, illustrating a universal desire to shape a better tomorrow.
Both American and Ukrainian youth share a fierce drive to shape their own destinies. While Americans may not experience the same clarity of struggle that comes with invasion or occupation, the desire for a bright future unites us. For Ukrainians, the fight for independence may resonate more deeply, but the determination to uplift one’s community and build a successful future is a common thread that connects us all. We must harness this shared excitement about the future to create meaningful pathways for collaboration between our youth.
Education extends far beyond academic achievement. True success demands emotional resilience in the face of trauma, which is why we provide our mentees with access to professional mental health services. As they navigate disruption in their lives, we want to ensure that they have the psychological support they need to thrive. There’s an undeniable reality that many young people in Ukraine have faced horrors that would shake anyone’s resolve, yet they persist in pursuing their dreams. It is a testament to their strength.
The future of Ukraine rests in the hands of the youth who will inherit both its challenges and opportunities. To prepare them for this immense responsibility, they need more than just academic knowledge – they must also develop practical skills and emotional resilience to lead effectively. We need to engage with students on a deeper level –helping them articulate their stories, define their aspirations, and understand the significance of their contributions to society.
Our journey has only just begun. Ukraine will succeed when these empowered students actively participate in rebuilding their country, contributing to a thriving democracy, and taking their rightful place in the global arena. By investing in Ukrainian youth today, we are planting the seeds for a brighter tomorrow – one where their potential is fully realized, and their unwavering dedication transforms their homeland.
Supporting Ukraine’s future begins with supporting its youth today. As we guide these remarkable young individuals in their educational journeys, we invite others to join us in this vital mission. Let us become the support system these young leaders need at this pivotal crossroads in history. Together, we can help forge a generation that not only endures but thrives in the Ukraine of the future.
