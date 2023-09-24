Latest

ENGin Nonprofit’s Mission to Transform Ukraine Through English Fluency
Ukraine
Sep. 24, 2023
In what it sees as an increasingly Western, English-oriented Ukrainian society, ENGin says it is dedicated to advancing Ukraine’s freedom through the study of the English language.
By Alisa Gulyansky
Bow Ties, Bomb Threats and No Flowers – Wartime Kyiv’s First Day Back at School
Kyiv
Sep. 1, 2023
Despite a bomb threat on their first day of school, and the now common missile and drone attacks from Russia, children in Kyiv were happy to be back in their classrooms
By Kyiv Post
The University of Manchester Appoints UK’s First Professor of Ukrainian Politics PRESS RELEASE
Ukraine
Aug. 30, 2023
Olga Onuch is an academic whose expertise on Ukrainian politics and society has led her to become one of the leading Ukraine experts both in the UK and internationally.
By Kyiv Post
Russia Training Schoolchildren to Develop ‘Militarized Patriotism’
Russia
Jul. 24, 2023
A newly-announced course in combat drone skills joins assault rifle training, hand grenade skills and combat first aid in a new curriculum that begins on Sept. 1.
By Kyiv Post
Russian Schoolchildren to Learn How to Use Combat Drones
Putin
Jul. 21, 2023
The program will cover the study of different types of drones, their purposes, tactical and technical features and ways to “counter hostile unmanned aerial vehicles.”
By Alisa Orlova