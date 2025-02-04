The rollercoaster ride involving Artificial Intelligence (AI) garnered headlines with a half-trillion-dollar announcement by Trump about American dominance, followed by a trillion-dollar correction following an announcement that China had overtaken America in AI development. This marked the latest twists and turns in the 21st-century contest for global technological dominance. On January 22, President Donald Trump announced the $500-billion AI Stargate project to build data centers and double electricity in America to serve them. Just days later, a Chinese startup called DeepSeek revealed its own AI model, equivalent to America’s ChatGPT and produced at a fraction of the cost. Investors panicked, and shares plunged. The innovation shocked Wall Street, embarrassed Silicon Valley and Washington, and hoisted Beijing’s status to the top of the global tech sweepstakes. But the significance was captured best by venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, who described it as “one of the most remarkable breakthroughs I’ve ever seen… It’s AI’s Sputnik moment.”

Advertisement

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Illustration: Liu Rui/Global Times

The surprise 1957 Sputnik launch put Russia ahead of America in the space race, but not for long. But this time, it may be different.

‘We’re Going to Be Slaughtered’ – Record $40K Payouts in Russia Attract Contract Soldiers to Assault Units
Other Topics of Interest

‘We’re Going to Be Slaughtered’ – Record $40K Payouts in Russia Attract Contract Soldiers to Assault Units

The record-breaking 4-million ruble ($40,000) signing bonus applied to those who signed contracts in Samara Oblast between Jan. 1 and Feb. 1, 2025.

 

Reprinted from [email protected] – Diane Francis on America and the World.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post. 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Diane Francis
Diane Francis
More on Artificial Intelligence
Grab – Switch On – Throw! New US Hand-Launched Kamikaze Drone US
Grab – Switch On – Throw! New US Hand-Launched Kamikaze Drone
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 31
How AI Is Changing and Jeopardizing Narratives about Ukraine EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
OPINION: How AI Is Changing and Jeopardizing Narratives about Ukraine
By Iuliia Mendel
Jan. 23
Online Photo Suggests US High-Tech Drone Completes First Mission in Ukraine Drones
Online Photo Suggests US High-Tech Drone Completes First Mission in Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 13
Russian AI Drone Swarm? Not There Yet – A Guide to Drone Navigation Russia
Russian AI Drone Swarm? Not There Yet – A Guide to Drone Navigation
By Leo Chiu
Jan. 12
Read Next
EU Must Act in ‘Own Interest’ in Cut-Throat World: Von Der Leyen Top News
EU Must Act in ‘Own Interest’ in Cut-Throat World: Von Der Leyen
By AFP
11m ago
White House Bombshell for Ukraine – USAID Ends, Part 2 EXCLUSIVE US
ANALYSIS: White House Bombshell for Ukraine – USAID Ends, Part 2
By Sergii Kostezh
33m ago
‘We’re Going to Be Slaughtered’ – Record $40K Payouts in Russia Attract Contract Soldiers to Assault Units War in Ukraine
‘We’re Going to Be Slaughtered’ – Record $40K Payouts in Russia Attract Contract Soldiers to Assault Units
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Threads Leading to Q.V. And Dopey US Foreign Policy: Part II War in Ukraine
Threads Leading to Q.V. And Dopey US Foreign Policy: Part II
By Stefan Korshak
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ‘Mr. Putin, Get Out of Ukraine’
Next » Orbán Wants his Trump Back – But the Honeymoon Might be Over