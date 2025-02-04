The rollercoaster ride involving Artificial Intelligence (AI) garnered headlines with a half-trillion-dollar announcement by Trump about American dominance, followed by a trillion-dollar correction following an announcement that China had overtaken America in AI development. This marked the latest twists and turns in the 21st-century contest for global technological dominance. On January 22, President Donald Trump announced the $500-billion AI Stargate project to build data centers and double electricity in America to serve them. Just days later, a Chinese startup called DeepSeek revealed its own AI model, equivalent to America’s ChatGPT and produced at a fraction of the cost. Investors panicked, and shares plunged. The innovation shocked Wall Street, embarrassed Silicon Valley and Washington, and hoisted Beijing’s status to the top of the global tech sweepstakes. But the significance was captured best by venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, who described it as “one of the most remarkable breakthroughs I’ve ever seen… It’s AI’s Sputnik moment.”

The surprise 1957 Sputnik launch put Russia ahead of America in the space race, but not for long. But this time, it may be different.

