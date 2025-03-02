Olha Kharlan is one of the most decorated athletes in Ukrainian history, having accumulated over 100 medals from various saber fencing competitions. She is also Ukraine’s most decorated Olympic athlete.

Winning her country’s first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics last July, a bronze in saber fencing, gave her country a reason to celebrate while engaged in what is now nearly a three-year war with Russia. The medal was special for Kharlan because it was a victory for her embattled nation, for the soldiers defending Ukraine and for the athletes who could not compete at the Olympics because they were killed in the war.

In all probability the 2024 Summer Games were Kharlan’s fifth and final Olympics. The four-time world champion in the event said her latest medal was the most important one in her storied career because it was Ukraine’s first one in Paris, the first of many, and its huge significance due to the circumstances of the war.

After winning bronze in the individual event, Kharlan was a key member of the women’s team that won Ukraine’s first Olympic gold medal in Paris. Portrayed by many as a stunning performance by the leader of Ukraine’s national fencing team, she has also stepped up as a figurehead for Ukrainian athletes standing up to Russia’s aggression.

She has described herself like a train when she is on the attack in a bout: powerful, fast and totally focused.

There was a time that Kharlan felt she would never make it to her fifth Olympics after she was disqualified from the World Championships in Milan, Italy in 2023 for refusing to shake hands with Russian Anna Smirnova, who was competing as a neutral athlete. At the time Kharlan reasoned that was the end of her fencing career and was one of the worst feelings in her life.

After defeating Smirnova 15-7, Kharlan did not follow the customary tradition of shaking hands with her opponent, instead offering to tap blades with her saber. The Russian proceeded to walk away before staging a 45-minute sit-down protest where she refused to leave the pit.