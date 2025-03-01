They say in a negotiation the lion gets the lion’s share. By that standard, one might think Russia should get the largest share of any Ukrainian settlement by virtue of its resources, war machine, and population. But when Volodymyr Zelensky turned down an offer to evacuate in the early days of the war saying, “The fight is here, I need ammunition, not a ride,” Ukraine became the lion.

Russia ceded its right to the high ground when it started the conflict, violating the United Nations Charter. More high ground, if there ever was any, was lost when Russia committed human rights violations against the civilian population. There is no justification for that, and it should not be rewarded.

Winston Churchill said you can always count on the US to do the right thing - after they have tried everything else first. We are in that phase right now. President Donald Trump’s transactional, real estate mentality and insistence on a deal might lead to a settlement, but it will not last. Ukraine has fought too long, sacrificed too much, and come too close to victory to allow for an unjust peace. If a settlement is forced on Ukraine, it will only embolden Putin and provoke another attack elsewhere or once again against Ukraine.

There are US voices from both parties advocating for Ukraine, but rational arguments only go so far with Trump. I can’t say the road ahead will be easy for Ukraine. Simply pointing out the facts will not be enough to change his mind. His relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin is contrary to everything his party used to stand for. Ukraine is a democracy, a sovereign country, and a contributor to world food security. Ukraine deserves a secure future; it and the US should be natural allies.

I worked in Russia for six years. I admire the Russian people. I worked with talented people who are ready for Russia to join the modern world. Russia can be rightly proud of its culture and history, but to truly achieve greatness Russia needs to respect the rule of law and use its resources to contribute to global security, not disrupt it.

Likewise, the Trump administration must stand up for the principles of the UN Charter and not reward aggression and human rights violations. Neither the US, nor Russia is on the right side of history with their present positions.

Insistence on elections, focusing on mineral resources, and demanding territory for Russia is unacceptable. I hope Washington will come around again. For now, it is up to Ukraine and Europe to stand firm.

And roar.

The views expressed in this opinion article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.