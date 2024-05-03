Clash of Realities: The Middle East and the Russo-Ukrainian War

In this new episode of "Talking Substance" host Alina Hrytsenko and Dr Omar Ashour, Professor of Security & Military Studies at the Doha Institute, Director of Strategic Studies at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, delves into the intricate dynamics between the Middle East and the Russian-Ukrainian War.
This episode sheds light on the multifaceted relationships, geopolitical implications, and regional reverberations resulting from the ongoing conflict.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
Comments ( 1)
Armageddon Gog and Magog maps and images and Luke 21 the armies are close to surrounding Israel for the armageddon the blood up to the horses bridal. All of Israel saved Romans 11;26 amen. The red heifer from Texas is in Israel the prophecy is being fulfilled amen. Israel and the temple is god's time peace 3 Rd temple news pages. The nations tremble Isaiah 64 amen. Prayer for the Ukraine and the bible to be in the news it's really good news amen. Knowing Jesus light for the day odb.org god bless the Kyiv Post . No world peace.