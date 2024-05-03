Clash of Realities: The Middle East and the Russo-Ukrainian War

In this new episode of "Talking Substance" host Alina Hrytsenko and Dr Omar Ashour, Professor of Security & Military Studies at the Doha Institute, Director of Strategic Studies at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, delves into the intricate dynamics between the Middle East and the Russian-Ukrainian War.

This episode sheds light on the multifaceted relationships, geopolitical implications, and regional reverberations resulting from the ongoing conflict.