US President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Wednesday night to explain his decision not to seek re-election, to call on Americans to defend democracy at home and abroad, and to hold up American ideals, as those principles are under threat by those who have sought to overturn certified US elections and have, in part, expressed a desire to turn their backs on Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty.

“I ran for president four years ago because I believed, and still do, that the soul of America was at stake, the very nature of who we are was at stake, and that’s still the case,” Biden said. “America is an idea. An idea stronger than any army, bigger than any ocean, more power than any dictator... We’ve never fully lived up to it, to this sacred idea, but we’ve never walked away from it, and I don't believe the American people will walk away from it now.”

“I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future, all merited a second term. But nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy — that includes personal ambition,” he said. “So, I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation.”

The president announced on Sunday he would not be seeking a second term, as the 81-year-old’s public appearances recently have led many within his own Democratic party to doubt his mental capacity for another four years. He simultaneously lent his endorsement to his vice president, Kamala Harris.

The Republican nominee for November’s elections, Donald Trump, whom Biden defeated in 2020, fomented an insurrection on the US Capitol in January 2021, claiming that the election was stolen. Rising populist stars within his party, including his vice presidential pick, J.D. Vance, have railed against US aid for Ukraine.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Biden promised to keep delivering for Kyiv over his final six months and urged Americans to carry the torch of those democratic fundamentals.

“We’ll keep rallying a coalition of proud nations to stop Putin from taking over Ukraine,” Biden said. “We’ll keep NATO stronger and more powerful and more united than at any time in all of our history.”

Wrapping up his speech, the president said: “History lies in your hands.”

“Use it to keep the faith, and remember who we are.”