Latest
UN
Jan. 26, 16:05
South Africa accused Israel of "genocidal" acts that were intended to cause the "destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group."
Ukraine
Jan. 20, 15:48
Despite the war, Ukraine's IT sector is thriving and the Gulf offers a burgeoning market where startups and existing businesses could capitalize on lucrative opportunities to grow and scale.
US
Jan. 12, 08:58
Twelve nations led by the United States warned the Houthis on Jan. 3 of “consequences” unless they immediately stopped attacks on commercial vessels.
Middle East
Jan. 11, 16:22
97% of respondents expressing psychological stress (to varying degrees) as a result of the war on Gaza. 84% expressed a sense of great psychological stress.
UN
Jan. 9, 08:22
Johann Soufi, a lawyer and international justice expert, said there would be an "extremely significant symbolic impact" if the court ruled against Israel.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 25, 2023
The pope struck a sombre tone during his Christmas Eve mass.
Putin
Dec. 6, 2023
President Putin touched down in Abu Dhabi to hold talks with President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who referred to Russia’s leader as his “dear friend.”
Israel
Nov. 26, 2023
There have been many Palestinian movements with many different political leanings but they all sought to end Israeli occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state.
NATO
Nov. 17, 2023
Norway, which experienced a spate of increased migration across the land border with Russia in 2015, said it's prepared to join Finland in closing its border if it sees a big uptick in asylum seekers.
Ukraine
Nov. 3, 2023
Kasparov says autocracrats, not content oppressing their own citizens, are destabilizing the world’s democracies and his RDI project is taking them on.
Turkey
Oct. 28, 2023
The Turkish leader accused Western powers of "shedding tears" over the death of civilians in Ukraine and turning a blind eye on the death of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.
Europe
Oct. 28, 2023
Blindsided by PR campaigns and envoy missions, European nations have transferred money and resources to the Sudanese militia despite evidence of war crimes and links to the Russian Wagner Group.
Biden
Oct. 19, 2023
A regional summit is essential and Egypt and Saudi Arabia must spearhead the effort to bring about a ceasefire and find a two-state solution to address the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.
Ukraine
Oct. 12, 2023
If we look at history, we see that Hamas could have chosen the Ukrainian way of the hard work of reconciliation with Jews, but instead chose the easy path of murder and mayhem.
Israel
Oct. 11, 2023
The latest Hamas attack caught Netanyahu, the Israeli Defense Forces and the world-famous Mossad intelligence agency off guard. How and why did it happen?
US
Oct. 11, 2023
According to Putin, the US had disregarded the “fundamental interests of the Palestinian people,” primarily their desire for an independent, sovereign Palestinian state.