Israel Must Prevent Genocidal Acts in Gaza: UN court
UN
Jan. 26, 16:05
South Africa accused Israel of "genocidal" acts that were intended to cause the "destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group."
By AFP
Ukrainian IT in the Gulf States – Opportunity of a Lifetime? EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Jan. 20, 15:48
Despite the war, Ukraine's IT sector is thriving and the Gulf offers a burgeoning market where startups and existing businesses could capitalize on lucrative opportunities to grow and scale.
By Anatoly Motkin
EXPLAINED: Why the US and UK Just Launched Airstrikes In Yemen
US
Jan. 12, 08:58
Twelve nations led by the United States warned the Houthis on Jan. 3 of “consequences” unless they immediately stopped attacks on commercial vessels.
By AFP
Arab Public Opinion About the Israeli War on Gaza
Middle East
Jan. 11, 16:22
97% of respondents expressing psychological stress (to varying degrees) as a result of the war on Gaza. 84% expressed a sense of great psychological stress.
By Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies
Israel Faces Gaza 'Genocide' Case at Top UN Court
UN
Jan. 9, 08:22
Johann Soufi, a lawyer and international justice expert, said there would be an "extremely significant symbolic impact" if the court ruled against Israel.
By AFP
Pope Kicks Off Christmas Celebrations With Call For Ukraine and Middle East Peace
War in Ukraine
Dec. 25, 2023
The pope struck a sombre tone during his Christmas Eve mass.
By AFP
Putin Arrives in UAE, Sky Lit-Up in Colors of Russian Flag
Putin
Dec. 6, 2023
President Putin touched down in Abu Dhabi to hold talks with President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who referred to Russia’s leader as his “dear friend.”
By Alisa Orlova
A Palestinian Liberal Democratic Movement Could Be Powerful but Inconvenient
Israel
Nov. 26, 2023
There have been many Palestinian movements with many different political leanings but they all sought to end Israeli occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state.
By Mark N. Katz
Norway Monitors Russian Border to Detect Any Surge in Migration
NATO
Nov. 17, 2023
Norway, which experienced a spate of increased migration across the land border with Russia in 2015, said it's prepared to join Finland in closing its border if it sees a big uptick in asylum seekers.
By Kyiv Post
Garry Kasparov: ‘History Will Not Forgive Us If We Do Not Act’ EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Nov. 3, 2023
Kasparov says autocracrats, not content oppressing their own citizens, are destabilizing the world’s democracies and his RDI project is taking them on.
By Jason Jay Smart
Erdogan Calls West 'Main Culprit' Behind Gaza 'Massacre'
Turkey
Oct. 28, 2023
The Turkish leader accused Western powers of "shedding tears" over the death of civilians in Ukraine and turning a blind eye on the death of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.
By AFP
Europe’s Unsavory Relationship with Outlaw Sudanese Militia EXCLUSIVE
Europe
Oct. 28, 2023
Blindsided by PR campaigns and envoy missions, European nations have transferred money and resources to the Sudanese militia despite evidence of war crimes and links to the Russian Wagner Group.
By Mohamed Suliman
Middle East Morass editor`s choice
Biden
Oct. 19, 2023
A regional summit is essential and Egypt and Saudi Arabia must spearhead the effort to bring about a ceasefire and find a two-state solution to address the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.
By Diane Francis
Ukrainians and Jews United in Their Parallel Pain and Noble Purpose editor`s choice
Ukraine
Oct. 12, 2023
If we look at history, we see that Hamas could have chosen the Ukrainian way of the hard work of reconciliation with Jews, but instead chose the easy path of murder and mayhem.
By Pete Shmigel
How Israel Dropped the Ball on the Hamas Invasion EXCLUSIVE
Israel
Oct. 11, 2023
The latest Hamas attack caught Netanyahu, the Israeli Defense Forces and the world-famous Mossad intelligence agency off guard. How and why did it happen?
By Anatoliy Maksymov
Palestinian-Israeli Conflict Reflects 'US Policy Failure,’ Putin Says
US
Oct. 11, 2023
According to Putin, the US had disregarded the “fundamental interests of the Palestinian people,” primarily their desire for an independent, sovereign Palestinian state.
By Alisa Orlova