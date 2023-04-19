Russian military and civilian ghost ships are currently sailing in the Nordic waters mapping critical infrastructure on the seabed, a new documentary has alleged, raising concerns of potential sabotage.

 The series titled “The Shadow War” and produced by DR in collaboration with NRK in Norway, SVT in Sweden, and Yle in Finland, claims the Kremlin fleet has been targeting offshore wind farms, gas pipelines, power, and internet cables in the waters around Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden.

could be interesting for you:

 The documentary has obtained intercepted radio communications from the Russian navy, revealing the presence of Russian ghost ships sailing in the Nordic waters with their AIS transmitters turned off, thus hiding their locations.

 One such vessel is the Russian naval ship Admiral Vladimirsky,’ which officially conducts marine research but is also believed to be involved in intelligence work, according to sources.

 The vessel was tracked last November sailing around the Baltic Sea, the Great Belt, the Kattegat, and the North Sea, passing by current and future offshore wind farms where it stayed for several days, without sharing its location but continuously sending radio messages to a naval base in Russia containing its positions.

 Jens Wenzel Kristoffersen, a naval captain and military analyst from the University of Copenhagen, believes that the ship has been on a mission to gather information on changes and vulnerabilities of offshore wind farms in case of future attacks.

Russian Sabotage Groups Attempt Seven Border Breaches in Last Two Weeks
Similar topics of Interest

Russian Sabotage Groups Attempt Seven Border Breaches in Last Two Weeks

On five occasions, Ukrainian defense forces promptly detected the movement of Russian special forces sabotage groups and took military action against them.

 Counterintelligence chief Anders Henriksen from the Danish Police Intelligence Service (PET) warns that in case of a conflict with the West occurs, Russia may be able to paralyze Danish society by cutting power and data cables across the Atlantic and to the rest of Europe.

 The military program is said to be a strategic capacity for Russia, controlled directly from Moscow, according to Nils Andreas Stensønes, head of the Norwegian Intelligence Service.

 The documentary series has also identified over 50 Russian ships with suspicious sailing patterns in Nordic waters over the past ten years, raising concerns about potential missions involving laying sea mines, mapping pipelines, communication cables, and other targets for sabotage.

 Experts warn that this activity is part of Russia's preparations for a major conflict with the West and poses a significant security risk to the Nordic countries and Europe.

 Further investigations and efforts to enhance the security and protection of critical infrastructure in the Nordic waters and beyond may be necessary to mitigate potential risks and safeguard national and regional security interests.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid Ukraine
14 hours ago
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
By AFP
Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January Ukraine
14 hours ago
Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January
By AFP
Unfit for Purpose: OSCE Cannot Bring Peace to Ukraine and Moldova EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
18 hours ago
OPINION: Unfit for Purpose: OSCE Cannot Bring Peace to Ukraine and Moldova
By Vladimir Socor
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Russia Launches Drone Attack on Ukraine's Odesa
Next » Russia Faces Difficulties in Production of New Weapons due to Western Sanctions