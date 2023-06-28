A Report has appeared on the “Ukraine” Telegram channel, quoting the Russian rosZMI media channel, that Surovikin was arrested on the evening of June 27 and is detained in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention centre along with his deputy, Colonel-General Andriy Yudin.
Kyiv Post was unable to verify this at this time and is investigating. For further background, see this Kyiv Post's article.
Comments (3)
What kind of idiot leader jails all his top generals. Lol Ruzzia. What a failed state.
and here was me worrying theyd replace shoigu with someone more competent. this is good news
@manole, Copying the top comment from the Reddit post that linked to this page. Classy.
makes no sense to arrest this general, he called for Wagner to back off from Moscow, maybe because Surov. is friendly with Proguz. is the only logical explanation
@J.Bad, he was detained there and forced to make that video.