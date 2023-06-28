A Report has appeared on the “Ukraine” Telegram channel, quoting the Russian rosZMI media channel, that Surovikin was arrested on the evening of June 27 and is detained in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention centre along with his deputy, Colonel-General Andriy Yudin.

Kyiv Post was unable to verify this at this time and is investigating. For further background, see this Kyiv Post's article.

could be interesting for you:
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
16 minutes ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
45 minutes ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
EU Agrees Draft Media Freedom Law Europe
58 minutes ago
EU Agrees Draft Media Freedom Law
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (3)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
andy pooper
andy pooper Guest 5 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

What kind of idiot leader jails all his top generals. Lol Ruzzia. What a failed state.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
manole
manole Guest 5 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

and here was me worrying theyd replace shoigu with someone more competent. this is good news

Reply
Mairy Hinge.
Mairy Hinge. Guest 5 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@manole, Copying the top comment from the Reddit post that linked to this page. Classy.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
J.Bad
J.Bad Guest 5 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

makes no sense to arrest this general, he called for Wagner to back off from Moscow, maybe because Surov. is friendly with Proguz. is the only logical explanation

Reply
manole
manole Guest 5 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@J.Bad, he was detained there and forced to make that video.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Plot Thickens: Russian Generals Supported Wagner Mutiny but Backed Out – US Intelligence
Next » Statement By The Humanitarian Coordinator For Ukraine Denise Brown