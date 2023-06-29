President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada, seeking to modify the dates for observing certain holidays in Ukraine. Specifically, the proposed changes apply to the celebration of Christmas, the Day of Ukrainian Statehood, and the Day of the Defenders of Ukraine.

This information is detailed in the corresponding bill, which the head of state submitted to the Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday, June 28. 

could be interesting for you:

According to the accompanying explanatory note, it is suggested that Christmas be celebrated on December 25 instead of January 7. This aligns with the majority of Orthodox Christians and other denominations worldwide, who already observe Christmas on December 25. On May 24, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, during the Council of Bishops, approved the complete transition from the old Julian calendar to the new calendar. This change corresponds with the practice followed by most Orthodox churches worldwide.

"The aim of this draft law is to discard the Russian legacy of celebrating Christmas on January 7 and instead adopt December 25 as the date for Christmas celebrations," the explanatory note states.

If the altered Christmas date is accepted, the Day of Ukrainian Statehood would also need to be rescheduled. The proposed revision sets July 15 as the new date for the celebration of the Day of Ukrainian Statehood, replacing the previous date of the 28th.

Lastly, the suggested amendment proposes moving the Day of Defenders from October 14 to October 1.

EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
Similar topics of Interest

EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid

The 27 leaders will reconvene for an emergency summit early next year to try to hammer out a deal after intense wrangling at a two-day meeting in Brussels failed to budge Orban.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
16 minutes ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
45 minutes ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
2 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Wagner Camps Under Construction in Belarus – Independent Media
Next » How Will Wagner Mutiny Impact Russia’s Private Military Companies