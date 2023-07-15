Russian President Vladimir Putin will come to the BRICS summit in South Africa, despite an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), South African news outlet Eyewitness News reported.

Following the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Putin, there have been suggestions that the event could happen virtually. However, South Africa assured at a meeting of the BRICS Business Council in Sandton on Thursday that the summit will be held live, rather than online.

could be interesting for you: Get the freshest war in ukraine update from the Kyiv Post's news updates for today.

BRICS Business Council head Stavros Nicoalou also said that all heads of state from the five BRICS nations would attend August’s gathering.

“There were rumors that this too could become an online summit – no. It is going to be face to face, eyeball to eyeball,” President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa said.

At least 22 heads of state already confirmed their attendance at the summit, scheduled to take place in Johannesburg.

It should be noted that the visit of Russian dictator Putin is still in question, since the ICC has issued a warrant for his arrest for the deportation of Ukrainian children.

South Africa would be required to arrest Putin in case of his arrival.