An intercepted phone call between a Russian soldier and his mother suggests that Russia plans to continue its attack on Ukraine for at least the next three years.

"Basically, what they're telling us is that this crazy situation is here to stay until ’26. Russia's going to be 'reclaiming territories'," he said.

In the intercepted call published by Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR), the soldier also tells his mother that Russia is sending soldiers that are unfit for duty to the front line.

"Mom, let me explain. Over here, we have a man who underwent a (heart) operation in Moscow…And guess what? They're telling him he's fit for military service, that he's healthy.

"There is another boy who's almost blind. He can't even see beyond his own hands. But guess what they're saying? They're also calling him healthy."

The soldier, believed to be from the occupied territory in eastern Ukraine, tells his mother that everyone's getting lumped into category ‘F’ - fit for military service - with no exceptions.

"The only perk they get is a month-long vacation for some treatment," he said.