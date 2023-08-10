Yevgeny Prigozhin’s deal with President Putin forged in the wake of the failed rebellion earlier this summer may have already disintegrated, after reports emerged that Wagner mercenaries are withdrawing from Belarus and heading back to Russia.

Remind me, what was the deal?

After Wagner’s aborted march on Moscow at the end of June, Prigozhin called off the fledgling coup after an intervention by Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko.

He agreed to host Wagner in his country and in line with the agreement, and the mercenaries were ordered to return to their field camps, and all charges against Prigozhin were dropped, facilitating his relocation to Belarus.

What’s the latest?

According to Russian sources, Wagner’s mercenaries in Belarus are withdrawing back to Russian territory by bus in batches of 500-600.

The first stage of the withdrawal has reportedly already been completed and the second stage will begin after Aug. 13.

One Russian milblogger wrote: “Officially, this is being described as sending fighters on vacation. However, no one talks about returning to Belarus.

“The fighters are only ordered to stay in touch with Wagner authorities for new orders which can come at any time.”