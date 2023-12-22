Latest
Russia
Dec. 22, 2023
According to reports, Patrushev hatched a plan to assassinate Prigozhin with Putin’s consent, when Wagner’s failed coup proved a step too far.
Russia
Nov. 13, 2023
Yevgeny Prigozhin’s 25-year-old son has likely become the head of Wagner, now officially part of Russia’s National Guards, with some former Wagner fighters having joined other groups within Russia.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 21, 2023
Redut PMC came under the spotlight after Wagner’s demise, and investigations have shown its strong ties – perhaps direct subordination – to Russia’s GRU.
Putin
Oct. 7, 2023
“Even the dead Prigozhin is feared in the Kremlin,” wrote one commentator, amid an apparent backlash against President Putin’s recent comments.
Wagner
Oct. 2, 2023
Forty days after the head of Wagner died, there are reports that the private military company has been bequeathed to Prigozhin’s son, who is already negotiating the group’s future.
Zelensky
Sep. 10, 2023
As well as the surreal anecdote, the former US president praised Zelensky as “the Winston Churchill of the 21st century” but said corruption in Ukraine must be addressed.
Prigozhin
Sep. 6, 2023
Ukrainian intelligence sources have only been able to confirm the death of Yevhen Prigozhin's right-hand man, Dmytro Utkin, and the other passengers with 100% certainty.
Putin
Sep. 4, 2023
Despite having been kept at arm’s length for years, the Chechen wild card looks set to move up the political food chain following Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s demise.
Russia
Aug. 30, 2023
Since the crash occurred during a domestic flight, Russian authorities claims it’s their responsibility to investigate the case using domestic laws.
Putin
Aug. 30, 2023
A selection from what European papers are saying.
Russia
Aug. 30, 2023
The cemetery was cordoned off and access was restricted, but photographers saw the back of what appeared to be Prigozhin's fresh grave, which was marked by a wooden cross.
War in Ukraine
Aug. 29, 2023
The paranoid Russian President ordered his security services to institute measures to prevent a repetition of June’s “march for justice” by Wagner hardliners who blame him for death of their boss.
War in Ukraine
Aug. 28, 2023
Not everyone who criticizes the Russian President dies violently, but many do. The death of the head of the Wagner PMC, suggests that Putin’s associates will continue to eliminate those who offend.
Russia
Aug. 27, 2023
Among the other nine people listed onboard the Embraer private jet was Dmitry Utkin, a shadowy figure who managed Wagner's operations.
Putin
Aug. 25, 2023
Voices in the community of private military companies continue to question the authenticity of the news, even suggesting that Prigozhin may have staged his own demise.
Putin
Aug. 25, 2023
“Karma would certainly lend credence to Prigozhin’s demise. It was two months to the day of his failed munity in Rostov-on-Don and aborted march to Moscow.”