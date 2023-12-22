Latest

Prigozhin Killed by FSB Ex-Chief Nikolai Patrushev – Wall Street Journal
Dec. 22, 2023
Prigozhin Killed by FSB Ex-Chief Nikolai Patrushev – Wall Street Journal
According to reports, Patrushev hatched a plan to assassinate Prigozhin with Putin’s consent, when Wagner’s failed coup proved a step too far.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Wagner Now Part of Russian National Guard, Likely Headed by Prigozhin’s Son
Nov. 13, 2023
Wagner Now Part of Russian National Guard, Likely Headed by Prigozhin’s Son
Yevgeny Prigozhin’s 25-year-old son has likely become the head of Wagner, now officially part of Russia’s National Guards, with some former Wagner fighters having joined other groups within Russia.
By Leo Chiu
Redut PMC: Russia’s Secret Recruitment Proxy for War in Ukraine
Oct. 21, 2023
Redut PMC: Russia’s Secret Recruitment Proxy for War in Ukraine
Redut PMC came under the spotlight after Wagner’s demise, and investigations have shown its strong ties – perhaps direct subordination – to Russia’s GRU.
By Leo Chiu
‘A Farce’ – Russians Are Mocking Putin For His Wagner ‘Cocaine’ Comments
Oct. 7, 2023
‘A Farce’ – Russians Are Mocking Putin For His Wagner ‘Cocaine’ Comments
“Even the dead Prigozhin is feared in the Kremlin,” wrote one commentator, amid an apparent backlash against President Putin’s recent comments.
By Kyiv Post
Prigozhin Passes Wagner Legacy to His Son, But Confusion Abounds
Oct. 2, 2023
Prigozhin Passes Wagner Legacy to His Son, But Confusion Abounds
Forty days after the head of Wagner died, there are reports that the private military company has been bequeathed to Prigozhin’s son, who is already negotiating the group’s future.
By Kyiv Post
‘Prigozhin Served Me Dinner, I Survived’ – Former US President George Bush
Sep. 10, 2023
‘Prigozhin Served Me Dinner, I Survived’ – Former US President George Bush
As well as the surreal anecdote, the former US president praised Zelensky as “the Winston Churchill of the 21st century” but said corruption in Ukraine must be addressed.
By Maryna Shashkova
Ukrainian Intelligence Can’t Confirm Prigozhin's Death in Plane Crash
Sep. 6, 2023
Ukrainian Intelligence Can’t Confirm Prigozhin's Death in Plane Crash
Ukrainian intelligence sources have only been able to confirm the death of Yevhen Prigozhin's right-hand man, Dmytro Utkin, and the other passengers with 100% certainty.
By Kyiv Post
Ramzan Kadyrov: Putin’s New Blue-Eyed Boy?
Sep. 4, 2023
OPINION: Ramzan Kadyrov: Putin’s New Blue-Eyed Boy?
Despite having been kept at arm’s length for years, the Chechen wild card looks set to move up the political food chain following Yevgeniy Prigozhin’s demise.
By Saahil Menon
Russia Says It Won’t Probe Prigozhin’s Plane Crash Under International Law
Aug. 30, 2023
Russia Says It Won’t Probe Prigozhin’s Plane Crash Under International Law
Since the crash occurred during a domestic flight, Russian authorities claims it’s their responsibility to investigate the case using domestic laws.
By Kyiv Post
What's the Deal with Prigozhin's Quiet Burial? - Eurotopics, 30 August 2023
Aug. 30, 2023
What's the Deal with Prigozhin's Quiet Burial? - Eurotopics, 30 August 2023
A selection from what European papers are saying.
By Eurotopics
Wagner Chief Laid to Rest in Secret Ceremony
Aug. 30, 2023
Wagner Chief Laid to Rest in Secret Ceremony
The cemetery was cordoned off and access was restricted, but photographers saw the back of what appeared to be Prigozhin's fresh grave, which was marked by a wooden cross.
By AFP
Putin Puts Security Forces on Standby Fearing Wagner-Led Insurgency
Aug. 29, 2023
Putin Puts Security Forces on Standby Fearing Wagner-Led Insurgency
The paranoid Russian President ordered his security services to institute measures to prevent a repetition of June’s “march for justice” by Wagner hardliners who blame him for death of their boss.
By Kyiv Post
Prigozhin Failed to Understand that Putin Never Forgives or Forgets – and He’s Not Alone
Aug. 28, 2023
ANALYSIS: Prigozhin Failed to Understand that Putin Never Forgives or Forgets – and He’s Not Alone
Not everyone who criticizes the Russian President dies violently, but many do. The death of the head of the Wagner PMC, suggests that Putin’s associates will continue to eliminate those who offend.
By Steve Brown
Wagner Boss Prigozhin's Death Confirmed by Investigators: Moscow
Aug. 27, 2023
Wagner Boss Prigozhin's Death Confirmed by Investigators: Moscow
Among the other nine people listed onboard the Embraer private jet was Dmitry Utkin, a shadowy figure who managed Wagner's operations.
By AFP
‘He Considered Himself Immortal’ – Among His Fighters, Unease Looms Over Death of Prigozhin
Aug. 25, 2023
‘He Considered Himself Immortal’ – Among His Fighters, Unease Looms Over Death of Prigozhin
Voices in the community of private military companies continue to question the authenticity of the news, even suggesting that Prigozhin may have staged his own demise.
By Alisa Orlova
The Nine Lives of Yevgeny Prigozhin? EXCLUSIVE
Aug. 25, 2023
ANALYSIS: The Nine Lives of Yevgeny Prigozhin?
“Karma would certainly lend credence to Prigozhin’s demise. It was two months to the day of his failed munity in Rostov-on-Don and aborted march to Moscow.”
By Mark Toth, Jonathan Sweet