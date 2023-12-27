Latest
Ukraine
Dec. 27, 2023
Additional embassies are planned in Rwanda, Mozambique, and Botswana, with a total of ten new embassies slated to be established across the African continent.
Russia
Dec. 26, 2023
Russia is currently recruiting soldiers and officers in the Kursk region to create a so-called "African Corps" to replace the Wagner PMC.
Africa
Dec. 5, 2023
Despite constant appeals from Kathmandu to its citizens to avoid involvement in Russia’s wars, the death toll points to the mercenary tradition still going strong in the mountainous kingdom.
Wagner
Nov. 7, 2023
Despite a war raging in Ukraine, Kyiv's special forces are apparently operating in Africa, hunting down Wagner fighters. Watch the video to find out why.
Wagner
Nov. 6, 2023
One of the videos purportedly shows Ukrainian operatives stalking the streets of the African city and engaging Wagner fighters at close range with RPGs.
Ukraine
Oct. 27, 2023
Cabo Verde is ready to recognize Holodomor as genocide, says Ukraine’s delegation to Angola, sent there to raise awareness of Russia’s war in Ukraine and voice commitment to food security in Africa.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 23, 2023
In the Siberian town of Tomsk, the houses of Wagner fighters who died in the war in Ukraine are being marked with commemorative plaques.
Crimea
Oct. 21, 2023
Crimea Platform held an open forum to discuss the global context of Moscow’s imperialism from the democratic perspective and highlight Crimea’s role in garnering global Muslim support for Ukraine.
Ukraine
Sep. 30, 2023
Ukraine seeks to attract weapons manufacturers to bolster its domestic arms industry.
Wagner
Sep. 20, 2023
CNN says videos of attacks on Wagner-supported rebels indicate the use of Ukrainian drones. Ukraine says only: “We can neither confirm nor deny this.”
Wagner
Aug. 22, 2023
From an undisclosed savannah, he said his mercenaries, whom he called courageous “bogatyrs,” are keeping their promises and successfully completing their missions.
Russia
Aug. 22, 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin is the target of an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine and will not attend, with Foreign Minister Lavrov sent on his behalf.
Africa
Aug. 21, 2023
South Africa provides forum for friends of Russia under the guise of neutrality.
Russia
Aug. 6, 2023
Occupied by the war in Ukraine, the EU is oblivious to Russia’s African conquest and future threats that will emanate from the continent.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 31, 2023
TVP World discusses the outcomes of the Russia-Africa summit and Putin's alleged study of a peace plan suggested by African leaders with Bohdan Nahaylo, Chief Editor of the Kyiv Post.
Russia
Jul. 29, 2023
Photographs of the disgraced Wagner leader in St Petersburg with delegates to this week's Africa-Russia summit caused puzzlement among commentators.