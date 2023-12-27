Latest

Ukraine Expands Diplomatic Presence in Africa: New Embassy Launches in Ghana
Ukraine
Dec. 27, 2023
Additional embassies are planned in Rwanda, Mozambique, and Botswana, with a total of ten new embassies slated to be established across the African continent.
By Kyiv Post
Russia Planning Mercenary Recruitment Expedition in Africa
Russia
Dec. 26, 2023
Russia is currently recruiting soldiers and officers in the Kursk region to create a so-called "African Corps" to replace the Wagner PMC.
By Kyiv Post
Gurkha Soldiers Die Fighting for Russia in Ukraine
Africa
Dec. 5, 2023
Despite constant appeals from Kathmandu to its citizens to avoid involvement in Russia’s wars, the death toll points to the mercenary tradition still going strong in the mountainous kingdom.
By Kyiv Post
EXPLAINED: Why is Ukraine Hunting Wagner Fighters in Sudan?
Wagner
Nov. 7, 2023
Despite a war raging in Ukraine, Kyiv's special forces are apparently operating in Africa, hunting down Wagner fighters. Watch the video to find out why.
By Anya Korzun
EXCLUSIVE: Videos Show Ukrainian Special Forces ‘Cleaning Up’ Wagner Fighters in Sudan EXCLUSIVE
Wagner
Nov. 6, 2023
One of the videos purportedly shows Ukrainian operatives stalking the streets of the African city and engaging Wagner fighters at close range with RPGs.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
First African Nation ‘Ready to Recognize Holodomor,’ Says Ukraine’s Delegation to Africa
Ukraine
Oct. 27, 2023
Cabo Verde is ready to recognize Holodomor as genocide, says Ukraine’s delegation to Angola, sent there to raise awareness of Russia’s war in Ukraine and voice commitment to food security in Africa.
By Leo Chiu, Viktoriia Stepanenko
Russia Posts Commemorative Plaques on Homes of Fallen Wagner Fighters
War in Ukraine
Oct. 23, 2023
In the Siberian town of Tomsk, the houses of Wagner fighters who died in the war in Ukraine are being marked with commemorative plaques.
By Kyiv Post
‘Next Year in Crimea’: International Annual Crimea Conference Brings Global South to Ukraine
Crimea
Oct. 21, 2023
Crimea Platform held an open forum to discuss the global context of Moscow’s imperialism from the democratic perspective and highlight Crimea’s role in garnering global Muslim support for Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Africa Interested in Making Ukrainian Weapons: Kyiv
Ukraine
Sep. 30, 2023
Ukraine seeks to attract weapons manufacturers to bolster its domestic arms industry.
By AFP
CNN Claims Ukraine Is Behind Strikes on Wagner-Backed Rebels in Sudan
Wagner
Sep. 20, 2023
CNN says videos of attacks on Wagner-supported rebels indicate the use of Ukrainian drones. Ukraine says only: “We can neither confirm nor deny this.”
By Kyiv Post
‘Wagner Group’s Making Russia Greater,’ Prigozhin Releases Video Message From Africa
Wagner
Aug. 22, 2023
From an undisclosed savannah, he said his mercenaries, whom he called courageous “bogatyrs,” are keeping their promises and successfully completing their missions.
By Kyiv Post
BRICS Summit of Emerging Economies to Begin in South Africa
Russia
Aug. 22, 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin is the target of an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine and will not attend, with Foreign Minister Lavrov sent on his behalf.
By AFP
S. Africa Hosting BRICS Summit, Says Won't be Bullied to Take Sides
Africa
Aug. 21, 2023
South Africa provides forum for friends of Russia under the guise of neutrality.
By AFP
Russia’s Hold on African Leaders Risks Flooding Europe with Migrants EXCLUSIVE
Russia
Aug. 6, 2023
Occupied by the war in Ukraine, the EU is oblivious to Russia’s African conquest and future threats that will emanate from the continent.
By Stepan Stepanenko
Kyiv Post Chief Editor on TVP World on African Leaders Urging Putin to Consider Peace Plan
War in Ukraine
Jul. 31, 2023
TVP World discusses the outcomes of the Russia-Africa summit and Putin's alleged study of a peace plan suggested by African leaders with Bohdan Nahaylo, Chief Editor of the Kyiv Post.
By Kyiv Post
Prigozhin May Have Been in St Petersburg Simply Looking for Business
Russia
Jul. 29, 2023
Photographs of the disgraced Wagner leader in St Petersburg with delegates to this week's Africa-Russia summit caused puzzlement among commentators.
By Kyiv Post