Ukraine is a step closer to securing its skies with two Patriot air defense system launchers from Germany.

“It will definitely save thousands of lives of our people,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Wednesday, Aug. 9. “It will definitely bring us closer to creating a full-fledged sky shield for Ukraine. This will help people, cities and villages.”

Ukraine is under daily bombardment from Russian missile and drone attacks and Patriot missiles have undoubtedly saved many lives.

On May 4, Ukraine reported that using the Patriot, it brought down Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles not far from the capital.

Due to their high cost, Patriots are used against missile attacks, but not drone attacks. The total cost for a Patriot missile defense battery is about $1.1 billion: $400 million for the system and $690 million for the missiles. Each Patriot missile shot costs about $4 million.

In April, Kyiv had already received one Patriot launcher from Germany and one from the US.

Meanwhile, Raytheon plans to deliver five more systems by the end of 2024.

“I thank Germany and Mr. Chancellor (Olaf Scholz) personally for fulfilling this agreement,” Zelensky said.

Along with the Patriot missiles, Germany is providing Ukraine with other military equipment including Leopard tanks, Bandvagn all-terrain vehicles, ammunition, first-aid kits, and much more.

According to the Kiel Institute’s Ukraine Support Tracker, with its €7.5 billion ($8.5 billion) for Ukraine, in absolute terms, Germany is second only to the US in its support of Ukraine.