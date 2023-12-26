Latest

Ukraine Uses ‘FrankenSAM’ Missile to Take Out Russian Kamikaze Drone
Drones
Jan. 17, 16:20
Ukraine Uses ‘FrankenSAM’ Missile to Take Out Russian Kamikaze Drone
In what is the first claimed success of a Ukrainian hybrid air defense system, a Shahed attack UAV was successfully downed from a distance of 9 kilometers.
By Kyiv Post
Radio Transcript: Two Russian Su-34 Pilots Targeted by Ukrainian Missiles Get Lucky
Patriot
Jan. 16, 16:58
Radio Transcript: Two Russian Su-34 Pilots Targeted by Ukrainian Missiles Get Lucky
“The missile went by me”: Two Su-34s are surprised when they are targeted by a Ukrainian air defense missile while flying over the Azov Sea. The unidentified missile apparently missed its target.
By Stefan Korshak
‘The Enemy Will Not Like It’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 10
War in Ukraine
Jan. 10, 04:44
‘The Enemy Will Not Like It’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 10
More than 500 kids have died in the war; Umerov and Zaluzhny visit front lines; Khodorkovsky back in Kremlin’s crosshairs; Missiles in short supply, US brainstorms; Both sides gain in Donetsk
By John Moretti
Kyiv Hoping NATO Allies Will Agree to Hasten Air Defense to Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jan. 9, 19:54
Kyiv Hoping NATO Allies Will Agree to Hasten Air Defense to Ukraine
On Monday, less than half of the kamikaze drones, ballistic and cruise missiles launched by Russia were shot down, leading some to fear that Ukraine’s ammunition is already getting lower.
By Kyiv Post
Taking Back Ukraine’s Airspace EXCLUSIVE
Kyiv
Jan. 9, 14:29
OPINION: Taking Back Ukraine’s Airspace
As many anticipated, Russia once again stepped up its missile and drone attacks against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure as winter set in at the end of 2023.
By Chuck Pfarrer
Russian Missile Strikes Defeat Ukrainian Air Defenses, Kyiv Notes Shortage of US Patriot Systems
Patriot
Jan. 8, 14:58
Russian Missile Strikes Defeat Ukrainian Air Defenses, Kyiv Notes Shortage of US Patriot Systems
High-tech Russian long-range strike weapons had a field day with all ballistic missiles and about half of all cruise missiles fired by the Kremlin on Monday penetrating Ukrainian air defenses.
By Stefan Korshak
NATO-Ukraine Council to Hold Extraordinary Meeting Following Massive Russian Attacks
War in Ukraine
Jan. 3, 19:09
NATO-Ukraine Council to Hold Extraordinary Meeting Following Massive Russian Attacks
Wednesday was the first day of relative quiet for Ukrainian cities since Dec. 29, when the Kremlin began a mass bombardment. Kyiv's so far shot down most of Russia's missiles.
By Kyiv Post
European NATO Members Task Alliance Agency to Provide 1,000 Patriot Missiles
NATO
Jan. 3, 18:23
European NATO Members Task Alliance Agency to Provide 1,000 Patriot Missiles
NATO has announced that it would assist members in procuring 1,000 Patriot missiles as part of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) as Russia launches massive air assaults on Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine’s Air Defense Repels World’s Largest Combined Missile Attack Using Hypersonic Weapons
War in Ukraine
Jan. 2, 23:40
Ukraine’s Air Defense Repels World’s Largest Combined Missile Attack Using Hypersonic Weapons
Five people were killed in a massive Russian bombardment that, had the Kinzhal and other missiles not been destroyed by Patriot and other air defense systems, would have been catastrophic.
By Jeremy Dirac
Five Ukrainian Spectacular Long-Range, Special Ops Strikes Carried Out in 2023
Patriot
Dec. 26, 2023
Five Ukrainian Spectacular Long-Range, Special Ops Strikes Carried Out in 2023
The front line of Ukraine’s war with Russia stayed pretty much stagnant this year, but that certainly didn’t prevent Ukrainian special operations from hammering key long-range Russian targets.
By Stefan Korshak
Ukraine’s Air Defenses to Get Beefier, Zelensky Announces More Patriots Soon
Ukraine
Dec. 20, 2023
Ukraine’s Air Defenses to Get Beefier, Zelensky Announces More Patriots Soon
Ukraine’s skies are growing increasingly unfriendly for Russian aircraft and missiles. Anti-aircraft systems donated by the US, Germany, and Norway are building up, and soon Japan may help.
By Stefan Korshak
US-Made Patriot Missile System Foiled Saturday Attack on Kyiv
War in Ukraine
Nov. 12, 2023
US-Made Patriot Missile System Foiled Saturday Attack on Kyiv
While the missile system that Russia used to attack Ukraine's capital on Saturday hasn't yet been identified it's suspected to be either an Iskander-M or a guided S-400.
By Jeremy Dirac
NATO Defense Ministers to Progress with Europe-Wide Air Defense System
NATO
Oct. 9, 2023
NATO Defense Ministers to Progress with Europe-Wide Air Defense System
The autumn meeting of NATO defense ministers this week will take another step towards establishing the German-led “European Sky Shield Initiative” with a signing ceremony on Wednesday.
By Kyiv Post
Russian Cruise Missile Attack Is Possible Shift in Kremlin Strike Strategy
Russia
Sep. 21, 2023
ANALYSIS: Russian Cruise Missile Attack Is Possible Shift in Kremlin Strike Strategy
Moscow hurled nearly four dozen cruise missiles at Ukraine on Thursday. The Kremlin may be shifting its bombardment tactics away from propeller-driven drones and hitting grain-handling ports.
By Stefan Korshak
Germany’s Patriots Will Save Thousands of Lives – Zelensky
Zelensky
Aug. 10, 2023
Germany’s Patriots Will Save Thousands of Lives – Zelensky
The latest military aid package from Berlin, which includes two Patriot missile systems, Leopard tanks and other war-fighting equipment, makes German support for Ukraine second only to the US.
By Kyiv Post
The 7 Biggest Developments from Day 1 of the NATO Summit
War in Ukraine
Jul. 11, 2023
The 7 Biggest Developments from Day 1 of the NATO Summit
Zelensky slams “absurd” stance, more weapons from France and Germany, more aid from Norway and news about F-16 training.
By Alisa Orlova