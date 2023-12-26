Latest
Drones
Jan. 17, 16:20
In what is the first claimed success of a Ukrainian hybrid air defense system, a Shahed attack UAV was successfully downed from a distance of 9 kilometers.
Patriot
Jan. 16, 16:58
“The missile went by me”: Two Su-34s are surprised when they are targeted by a Ukrainian air defense missile while flying over the Azov Sea. The unidentified missile apparently missed its target.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 10, 04:44
More than 500 kids have died in the war; Umerov and Zaluzhny visit front lines; Khodorkovsky back in Kremlin’s crosshairs; Missiles in short supply, US brainstorms; Both sides gain in Donetsk
War in Ukraine
Jan. 9, 19:54
On Monday, less than half of the kamikaze drones, ballistic and cruise missiles launched by Russia were shot down, leading some to fear that Ukraine’s ammunition is already getting lower.
Kyiv
Jan. 9, 14:29
As many anticipated, Russia once again stepped up its missile and drone attacks against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure as winter set in at the end of 2023.
Patriot
Jan. 8, 14:58
High-tech Russian long-range strike weapons had a field day with all ballistic missiles and about half of all cruise missiles fired by the Kremlin on Monday penetrating Ukrainian air defenses.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 3, 19:09
Wednesday was the first day of relative quiet for Ukrainian cities since Dec. 29, when the Kremlin began a mass bombardment. Kyiv's so far shot down most of Russia's missiles.
NATO
Jan. 3, 18:23
NATO has announced that it would assist members in procuring 1,000 Patriot missiles as part of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) as Russia launches massive air assaults on Ukraine.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 2, 23:40
Five people were killed in a massive Russian bombardment that, had the Kinzhal and other missiles not been destroyed by Patriot and other air defense systems, would have been catastrophic.
Patriot
Dec. 26, 2023
The front line of Ukraine’s war with Russia stayed pretty much stagnant this year, but that certainly didn’t prevent Ukrainian special operations from hammering key long-range Russian targets.
Ukraine
Dec. 20, 2023
Ukraine’s skies are growing increasingly unfriendly for Russian aircraft and missiles. Anti-aircraft systems donated by the US, Germany, and Norway are building up, and soon Japan may help.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 12, 2023
While the missile system that Russia used to attack Ukraine's capital on Saturday hasn't yet been identified it's suspected to be either an Iskander-M or a guided S-400.
NATO
Oct. 9, 2023
The autumn meeting of NATO defense ministers this week will take another step towards establishing the German-led “European Sky Shield Initiative” with a signing ceremony on Wednesday.
Russia
Sep. 21, 2023
Moscow hurled nearly four dozen cruise missiles at Ukraine on Thursday. The Kremlin may be shifting its bombardment tactics away from propeller-driven drones and hitting grain-handling ports.
Zelensky
Aug. 10, 2023
The latest military aid package from Berlin, which includes two Patriot missile systems, Leopard tanks and other war-fighting equipment, makes German support for Ukraine second only to the US.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 11, 2023
Zelensky slams “absurd” stance, more weapons from France and Germany, more aid from Norway and news about F-16 training.