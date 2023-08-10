Polish Minister of National Defense, Mariusz Blaszczak, has announced plans to reinforce the border with Belarus.

 

“Approximately 10,000 soldiers will be involved - 4,000 personnel will directly engage in operations supporting the Border Guard at the border, while 6,000 individuals will serve in reserve.” The Polish publication “Rzeczpospolita” quoted Blaszczak as saying on Thursday, Aug. 10.

could be interesting for you:

 

The troops will undergo extra training at garrisons in eastern Poland, Blaszczak said.

 

The decision to increase its troop presence at the Belarusian border follows a breach of Polish airspace by two Belarusian combat helicopters on Aug. 1, a breach reported by the Polish Ministry of Defense.

 

Furthermore, on Monday, Aug. 7, reports emerged that Belarus had commenced military exercises near its borders with Poland and Lithuania.

 

Later on Thursday, Deputy Head of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs, Maciej Wonsik, said that the country might consider closing all border crossings with Belarus, including railway connections, should provocations by self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's regime persist.

 

When questioned by reporters whether this entailed simultaneous closure of the entire Belarusian border by Poland and Lithuania, the deputy minister affirmed the possibility.

 

“If Belarus continues to escalate matters and these provocations intensify, then a collective response is necessary - and I hope Latvia will also join in. Lithuanians should engage with Latvians on this matter - aiming for comprehensive isolation of Belarus,” Wonsik said.

Warsaw Insider: What to Expect From Prime Minister Donald Tusk
Similar topics of Interest

Warsaw Insider: What to Expect From Prime Minister Donald Tusk

The new Prime Minister is vowing to support Ukraine unequivocally, but one of the thorniest issues will be how he plans to deal with Polish truckers blocking Ukrainian trucks.

 

He said that discussions were ongoing about the closure of railway crossings.

 

“We acknowledge that a significant portion of trade, including Polish and Chinese trade, relies on these routes. I believe the Chinese will need to signal to Lukashenko the importance of avoiding actions that could harm their interests,” he said.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
G7 States Seek Legal Route for Seizing Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine - FT War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
G7 States Seek Legal Route for Seizing Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine - FT
By Kyiv Post
EU Agrees Draft Media Freedom Law Europe
2 hours ago
EU Agrees Draft Media Freedom Law
By AFP
Ukraine Elected Vice-Chair of UNESCO Committee for Protection of Cultural Property
3 hours ago
Ukraine Elected Vice-Chair of UNESCO Committee for Protection of Cultural Property
By UkrInform
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Ukraine Plans to Cancel Visa-Free Regime with Israel and Request Its Exclusion From Ramstein
Next » ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, August 10, 2023