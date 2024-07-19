The International Olympic Committee has published a list based on the results of checks with a list of neutral athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus who will be able to perform at the 2024 Games in Paris, the committee’s website reported.

Who are neutral athletes?

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Individual neutral athletes are athletes with Belarusian or Russian passports who are eligible and invited to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) quotas were determined on the playing field due to existing qualifying competitions and special participation requirements,” the IOC explained.

According to the commission, “neutral athletes” will perform exclusively in personal tournaments. Commission representatives also recalled that in March of this year, the IOC Executive Committee established the Individual Neutral Athlete Eligibility Review Group (AINERP) to assess the eligibility of each athlete with a Russian or Belarusian passport to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, as well as the eligibility of their support staff.

Advertisement

Which Russians and Belarusians have been accepted?

Among the Russian athletes at the Olympic Games this year, the following will compete:

Cycling: Tamara Dronova, Alyona Ivanchenko, Gleb Syritsa

Trampoline jumping: Angela Bladtseva

Tennis: Daniil Medvedev, Roman Safiullin, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Mirra Andreeva, Pavel Kotov, Diana Schneider, Yelena Vesnina

Other Topics of Interest Russian Olympic Athletes Breached Rules on Ukraine War: Report Among other things, the Russian athletes “liked” posts about “military feats” of Russian soldiers killing Ukrainians and posts displaying the pro-war “Z” symbol, the report said.

Canoeing and kayaking: Aleksey Korovashkov, Zakhar Petrov, Olesya Romashenko

Swimming: Yevhenii Somov

The following athletes will represent Belarus at the Games:

Cycling: Anna Tserach

Trampoline jumping: Ivan Litvinovych, Violeta Bardilovskaya

Weightlifting: Suzanne Valodzka, Yevhen Tikhantsov

Wrestling: Abubakar Khaslakhanov

Taekwondo: Georgiy Gurtsiev

Academic rowing: Yavhen Zalatoi, Tatsiana Klimovych

Swimming: Ilya Shymanovych, Nastassya Shkurdai, Alina Zmushko

Shooting: Darya Chupris, Alexander Piatrova

Advertisement

Kayaking and canoeing: Vladislav Kravets, Yulia Trushkina

In March the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced the decision to allow Russians and Belarusians to participate in the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics in Paris in a neutral status

Permission to participate in the 2024 Olympics will be given to tennis players who meet the conditions of neutrality determined by the International Olympic and Paralympic Committees.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, said that Russian and Belarusian athletes would not be welcome in her city during the summer Olympic Games. She made such a statement during her visit to Kyiv.

The Summer Olympic Games will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11, the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8. Russia and Belarus will not compete there in team sports. Instead, their athletes can participate in individual competitions in neutral status.