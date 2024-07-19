The International Olympic Committee has published a list based on the results of checks with a list of neutral athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus who will be able to perform at the 2024 Games in Paris, the committee’s website reported.
Who are neutral athletes?
“Individual neutral athletes are athletes with Belarusian or Russian passports who are eligible and invited to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) quotas were determined on the playing field due to existing qualifying competitions and special participation requirements,” the IOC explained.
According to the commission, “neutral athletes” will perform exclusively in personal tournaments. Commission representatives also recalled that in March of this year, the IOC Executive Committee established the Individual Neutral Athlete Eligibility Review Group (AINERP) to assess the eligibility of each athlete with a Russian or Belarusian passport to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, as well as the eligibility of their support staff.
Which Russians and Belarusians have been accepted?
Among the Russian athletes at the Olympic Games this year, the following will compete:
Cycling: Tamara Dronova, Alyona Ivanchenko, Gleb Syritsa
Trampoline jumping: Angela Bladtseva
Tennis: Daniil Medvedev, Roman Safiullin, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Mirra Andreeva, Pavel Kotov, Diana Schneider, Yelena Vesnina
Canoeing and kayaking: Aleksey Korovashkov, Zakhar Petrov, Olesya Romashenko
Swimming: Yevhenii Somov
The following athletes will represent Belarus at the Games:
Cycling: Anna Tserach
Trampoline jumping: Ivan Litvinovych, Violeta Bardilovskaya
Weightlifting: Suzanne Valodzka, Yevhen Tikhantsov
Wrestling: Abubakar Khaslakhanov
Taekwondo: Georgiy Gurtsiev
Academic rowing: Yavhen Zalatoi, Tatsiana Klimovych
Swimming: Ilya Shymanovych, Nastassya Shkurdai, Alina Zmushko
Shooting: Darya Chupris, Alexander Piatrova
Kayaking and canoeing: Vladislav Kravets, Yulia Trushkina
In March the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced the decision to allow Russians and Belarusians to participate in the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics in Paris in a neutral status
Permission to participate in the 2024 Olympics will be given to tennis players who meet the conditions of neutrality determined by the International Olympic and Paralympic Committees.
Meanwhile, the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, said that Russian and Belarusian athletes would not be welcome in her city during the summer Olympic Games. She made such a statement during her visit to Kyiv.
The Summer Olympic Games will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11, the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8. Russia and Belarus will not compete there in team sports. Instead, their athletes can participate in individual competitions in neutral status.
