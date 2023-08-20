Russian citizens overheard in an intercepted phone call predict their country “might never recover” if President Putin stays in power, claiming there are widespread discussions in their places of work about potential uprisings against the Kremlin.

In the recording published by Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR), two Russians decry the current regime, saying the country needs radical change to survive.

“There was a golden time [before Putin],” speaker 1 says. “People were normal; they loved, respected, and helped each other. And now they've turned into something like wolves.

“We might need to live another 100 years to reach the standards of the 1980s... considering what these individuals have done. And if they stay in power for another 10 years, we might never recover.”

His friend replies: “We have to wait for the people to rise and take action. Nothing else.”

His friend agrees, adding: “At work, everyone talks about it all the time. They say, ‘We’re fighting the wrong battle; we must go [to Moscow] and maybe establish order.’”