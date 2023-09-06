Kyiv was targeted by yet another overnight Russian aerial attack overnight, with early reports suggesting missiles used a “complicated” trajectory in an attempt to confuse the city’s air defenses.

Kyiv Post reporters in the center of the capital heard several distant explosions shortly after 5 a.m. as air defenses intercepted incoming rockets and drones.

“Another missile attack by the enemy on a peaceful city with the aim of killing the civilian population and destroying the infrastructure,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said in a post on Telegram.

Telegram groups that monitor the launch, flight paths and targets of Russian missiles noted that all the missiles that eventually targeted Kyiv were initially heading toward other Ukrainian cities.

The Monitor channel said: “We note the complicated trajectory of the cruise missiles,” apparently recognizing Russia’s ruse.

In an earlier post, they had reported: “Everything that flew in Zhytomyr region and Vinnytsia Region turned towards Kyiv. If you have not gone to a safe place, we advise you to do so.”

On Wednesday morning, Ukraine said it had shot down 8 Russian missiles and 15 kamikaze drones.

One person was killed in Russian drone attacks on a port district in Ukraine’s southwestern Odesa region early Wednesday, the regional governor said.

The night-time attacks lasted three hours and targeted the Izmail district, Oleg Kiper said on Telegram.

Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack

The attack targeted regions including the capital Kyiv, the southern region of Kherson as well as the western Khmelnytsky region.
