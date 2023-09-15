A Russian serviceman provided Ukraine with details used to plan the devastating missile attack on Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet earlier this week, it has been claimed.

In exclusive comments to Kyiv Post, a spokesperson for The Partisan movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars (ATESH), outlined some of the details of the operation.

“We managed to attract one of the military members of the Russian Black Sea Fleet,” they said.

“He got up-to-date information about the placement and probable combat missions of the Rostov-on-Don submarine.”

A series of explosions rocked the Sevastopol Shipyard in Russian-occupied Crimea in the early hours of Wednesday morning severely damaging the “Rostov-on-Don” submarine and the “Minsk” Large Landing Ship.

According to Russia’s defense ministry, the large attack involved ten cruise missiles and “three unmanned boats.”

On Wednesday morning in further exclusive comments to Kyiv Post, a source in Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR) confirmed Kyiv had carried out the attack, describing it as a “very good result for Ukraine.”