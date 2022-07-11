The United Nations news center quoted Special Representative of the Secretary General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, as having said that there have been approximately 124 cases of sexual violence thus reported since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine this past February 24. Earlier this week, Ukrainian news sources had indicated that nearly 22,500 other crimes, including war crimes, had been registered by Ukrainian authorities.

could be interesting for you:

Patten cautioned that the 124 crimes of sexual violence only represent those that have been recorded, so far, and that it is estimated that there are far more crimes that have yet to be registered.

Sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers against Ukrainian civilians has been the focus of numerous investigations since the launch of Russia’s invasion in February, 2022. One such investigation unearthed an intercepted phone call between a Russian soldier and his wife.

In the intercept, the Russian woman is heard saying “You go there and rape Ukrainian women, just don’t tell me anything,” to her husband, a soldier in the Rusisan Army who was in Ukraine at that point. The woman though cautioned her husband that the “main thing is to use protection.”

Last week, a preliminary hearing into a Russian soldier accused of rape took place in Kyiv – the first trial of its kind since Moscow’s invasion. The suspect, Mikhail Romanov, 32, will be tried in absentia, and stands accused of breaking into a house in a village in Brovarsky District outside Kyiv, murdering a man, and then repeatedly raping his wife while threatening her and her child.

Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January
Similar topics of Interest

Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January

Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States. 

Following the numerous claims of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers against Ukrainian civilians in Ukraine, visits to cities some of the effected cities most internationally well known, such as Bucha, have become a staple part of international VIPs’ trips to Ukraine.

In the past few months, Ukraine has received a steady stream of top-level international leaders, including Presidents and Prime Ministers of Britain, Moldova, Finland, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Slovenia, Lithuania, and others, in addition to leaders from some of the world’s most important international organizations, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres and International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan. Khan’s visit heightened international attention to the alleged human rights abuses committed during Russia’s occupation and the Prosecutor expressed alarm at what he had seen in Ukraine.

Following his visit to Ukraine, which involved visiting the sites of alleged atrocities, the ICC’s Prosecutor indicated in a statement that “the imminent opening of a field office of the International Criminal Court to further support the continued and increased presence of our personnel on the ground. This will be crucial in deepening our engagement with all actors in Ukraine and accelerating our investigative activities.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Jason Jay Smart
Jason Jay Smart
Jason Jay Smart, Ph.D., is a political adviser who has lived and worked in Ukraine, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Latin America. Due to his work with the democratic opposition to Pres. Vladimir Putin, Smart was persona non grata, for life, by Russia in 2010. His websites can be found at www.JasonJaySmart.com / www.AmericanPoliticalServices.com / fb.com/jasonjaysmart / Twitter: @OfficeJJSmart
RELATED ARTICLES
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog Kyiv
28 minutes ago
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog
By Julia Struck
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 15, 2023 War in Ukraine
33 minutes ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 15, 2023
By ISW
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
14 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous PM of Ukraine Thanks Americans for Additional $1.7bn to Assist with Ukraine Medical Costs
Next » READ: Zelensky’s Important Address – July 10